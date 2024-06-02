Get a £30 Euro 2024 Free Bet on Harry Kane to Win Player of the Tournament (currently @10-1)

William Hill are offering a £30 free bet on the 2024 Euros , which you can grab here

If England are finally to end their hunt for their first trophy since 1966 at Euro 2024, then skipper Harry Kane will almost certainly have to play a crucial role.

That makes the Bayern Munich striker an interesting proposition in the Player of the Tournament market for this summer's football extravaganza.

The former Tottenham forward has taken German football by storm this season even though his efforts were not enough to win a trophy, but he is the third-favourite to win the Player of the Tournament award with William Hill at 10-1, behind France's Kylian Mbappe and his Three Lions teammate Jude Bellingham.

No one has scored more goals for England than Kane's tally of 62, so this could be the perfect opportunity to back him to be the Player of the Tournament in Germany this summer, with free bets available at William Hill when you sign up for a new account.

Harry Kane's Euro 2024 Player of the Tournament Odds, Predictions: Betting Analysis & Key Statistics

No player has scored more goals for England than Harry Kane and it would be no surprise if the Bayern Munich striker is the star of the show in Germany this summer and does enough to be voted the Player of the Tournament at Euro 2024.

Kane has scored 62 goals in 89 appearances in an England shirt, which puts him at the top of a list of great forwards that includes Wayne Rooney, Sir Bobby Charlton, Gary Lineker and Jimmy Greaves, who he also eclipsed as Tottenham's top goalscorer before he made his move to the Bundesliga last summer.

His goalscoring record is phenomenal and although there has been a lack of medals for his efforts - he has finished runner-up in both the Champions League and the Premier League - his individual achievements have been massive, which is why he looks such a good bet to finish as the Player of the Tournament at Euro 2024.

Kane has done it the hard way having spent several loan spells in the English lower divisions before finding his feet in the Tottenham first team and never looking back.

A tally of 213 goals from 317 appearances for Spurs is impressive and he was able to win the Premier League Golden Boot three times in 2015-16, 2016-17 and 2020-21.

He heads to Germany this summer after a phenomenal first season in the Bundesliga, even though Bayern surrendered their league title to Bayer Leverkusen.

Kane scored 44 goals in 45 games for his new club and will want to take that form onto the international stage this summer.

It would not be the first time he has been able to do that after scoring his first goal for England in a 4-0 win over Lithuania in March 2015.

He claimed the Golden Boot at the 2018 World Cup in Russia after scoring both goals in England's 2-1 win over Tunisia and then netting a hat-trick - the first of five he has scored for England - in the 6-0 group victory over Panama in Nizhny Novgorod.

Kane was also on hand to score against Colombia in the 1-1 last-16 draw that Gareth Southgate's side won on penalties, so it would be hard to make a case that the former Spurs forward's role was not crucial in getting them to the semi-finals, where the lost in extra-time to Croatia.

At Euro 2020, his influence was again there for all to see as he scored in the celebrated 2-0 win over Germany at Wembley, notched twice in their 4-0 quarter-final win over Ukraine in Rome and then scored an extra-time penalty against Denmark that took England to their first final since 1966.

He scored twice in the 2022 World Cup but it is not all about goals with Kane and that is what makes him such an excellent bet to be Player of the Tournament at Euro 2024.

Kane is the master of build-up play and bringing other players into the game and, with the emergence of Jude Bellingham as another world-class player in the England ranks, he can have a huge effect in creating goals and opportunities too.

Kylian Mbappe and Bellingham have been just as influential in European football this season, while Germany's Toni Kroos will be fancied to give a great swansong in his final tournament before retirement, but Kane has so many assets to his game that if he can lift England's first trophy since 1966, he could also be awarded the Player of the Tournament trophy, so it is worth backing him at 10-1 with William Hill's great free-bets offer.

