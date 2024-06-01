Euro 2024 Outright Winner Betting Tips & Best Bets + Grab £210 in Free Bets + England, France Odds, Predictions
Best bets for the 2024 Euros
Outright Winner Tips
- France to win @4-1 with Sky Bet
France reached the final of the World Cup in 2022 and look to have improved since then, cruising through qualifying. In captain Kylian Mbappe, Les Bleus have the best player at this summer's Euros and have a fabulous major tournament record under boss Didier Deschamps.
4 teams to reach the Semi-Finals
- Germany, Portugal, France, England (Name the Semi Finalists) @22-1 with Sky Bet
Hosts Germany have struggled in recent years, but Julian Nagelsmann has reinvigorated Die Mannschaft, and they should thrive in front of their home crowd.
2 teams to reach the Finals
- Germany, France (Name the Finalists) @10-1 with Paddy Power
Germany play the tournament's opening game against Scotland and have a real opportunity to build momentum through the tournament. Reaching the final is a real possibility but they could meet their match against a fantastic French side, who will be determined to go one better after losing out at the 2022 World Cup.
Group C Qualifiers
- England, Denmark (Group Dual Forecast) @10-11 with William Hill
Group C is a tight pool but England and Denmark should emerge. The Three Lions have won their opener at the last three tournaments and will fancy themselves to beat an unpredictable Serbia side.
The second group game in their last two tournaments have both been unimpressive 0-0 draws but this time they face Denmark and a tie could suit both before Gareth Southgate's side take on Slovenia.
The Danes open against the Slovenes but are expected to have too much and will also feel they can battle past the Serbs in their final Group C contest.
The teams could both finish on seven points but England's greater attacking threat hints that they will take top spot in the pool.
Group Stage Winners
- Group A Winner - Germany @3-10 with Paddy Power
- Group B Winner - Spain @4-5 with William Hill
- Group C Winner - England @4-11 with William Hill
- Group D Winner - France @1-2 with Paddy Power
- Group E Winner - Belgium @1-2 with William Hill
- Group F Winner - Portugal @2-5 with Paddy Power
Hosts Germany have struggled at recent tournaments but look good under Julian Nagelsmann and should ease through Group A, while England and France look the sides to beat in Groups C and D, respectively.
Belgium and Portugal are also fancied in the bottom two pools, with the latter being one of the sides that has a chance really go well. However, there might be drama in Group B.
Holders Italy have had a traumatic time since beating England in the Euro 2020 final and could be an early casualty following a chaotic last 12 months.
Croatia reached the semi-finals of the 2022 World Cup but lack a top-quality forward and will be required to grind out results as they did in Qatar.
Albania may take a point or two off their rivals, leaving the pool open for Spain to sneak top spot.
England Predictions & Betting Tips
Group Stage Tips
- England to win Group C @4-11 with William Hill
England are the team to beat in Group C and should emerge from the pool as top seeds. Serbia will be tricky opponents in their opening game but the Three Lions are favoured to beat a team who were eliminated in the group stages at the last World Cup.
Southgate's side have found their second game to be the trickiest at the last two tournaments, playing out stalemates against both Scotland and the United States but face a Denmark team on matchday two who are likely to play with more ambition. However, another draw may suit both and England should then prove too strong for Slovenia.
Elimination Rounds
- England to win Euro 2024 @3-1 with William Hill
If England win Group C, they will face the third-placed nation in one of Groups D, E or F. Austria, Romania, Turkey or Czech Republic, whom they beat in the group stages at Euro 2020, are all candidates.
The Three Lions should be good enough to beat any of those teams and would then face the winner of the tie between the runners-up in Groups A and B.
Those sides, one of whom could be Scotland, all sit below England in the world rankings but the Three Lions could come unstuck in the semi-finals against France. Les Bleus beat them in the quarter-finals at the last World Cup and could prove insurmountable again.
France Predictions & Betting Tips
Group Stage
- France to win Group D @1-2 with Paddy Power
France have been drawn in awkward Group D alongside Austria, the Netherlands and Poland but could easily emerge with maximum points from their three games.
Austria will be well-organised but lack the talent to test the top teams, while Les Bleus beat the Dutch home and away in qualifying and a similar outcome could occur on matchday two.
Their final Group D opponents Poland were sluggish in qualifying and failed to test Deschamps' side when the pair met in the round of 16 at the last World Cup, France winning 3-1.
Elimination Rounds
- France to win Euro 2024 @4-1 with Paddy Power
Finishing top of Group D will lead to France taking on the runner-up in Group F, most likely to be Turkey or Czech Republic. Les Bleus should justify favouritism before probably facing Belgium in the quarter-finals.
The Red Devils are excellent in attack and midfield but uncertain at the back, an issue the French forwards will feast on before potentially facing England in the semi-finals.
Les Bleus and the Three Lions arguably have the two most talented squads at the tournament, but France have a better record in the big games.
A final against hosts Germany would be magnificent and with Deschamps' squad more balanced than Nagelsmann's, France could be crowned European champions for a record-equalling third time.
Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.
