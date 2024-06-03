Get a £40 Euro 2024 Free Bet on Germany to win (currently @11-2 odds) + key stats & squad details

Germany will be looking to make the most of home advantage this summer as they look to land a first European Championship since 1996, when they beat Czech Republic in the final at the old Wembley Stadium.

Their chances had been played down for a while following a disappointing 2022 World Cup in Qatar, where they exited at the earliest possible stage, finishing third in their group behind Japan and Spain. However, recent results have given their fans reason to get excited again and Euro 2024 glory could be on the cards for Die Mannschaft.

A 2-0 victory over France in March highlighted just how far Germany have come under Julian Nagelsmann and by following that success with a solid 2-1 win over a talented Netherlands side they have really ramped up their credentials to produce a home victory at Euro 2024.

Germany are the joint-most successful side in Euros history, lifting the trophy three times in 1972, 1980 and 1996, while they are also three-time runners-up in this competition, with their most recent heartbreak final coming in 2008 against Spain, the other three-time Euro champions.

That winning tendency combined with an exciting manager and talented squad and the added boost of home advantage, gives Germany a real chance of Euro 2024 glory, making William Hill's offer of £60 in free bets should Die Mannschaft land the trophy all the more appealing.

Get £40 in Free Bets on Germany to win the 2024 Euros with BetMGM here (currently @11-2 odds)

Grab a free £40 bet from BetMGM before you join us in this article as we briefly explore Germany's Euro 2024 odds and analyse their strengths on the path that lies ahead in their pursuit of the European crown.

How to claim your Euro 2024 Free Bet for Germany To Win

With William Hill offering £60 in Euro 2024 free bets, there’s no better time to sign up and bet on Germany to win the 2024 Euros. We'll walk you through the steps to join and grab your £60 free bets from William Hill. Follow these simple, secure steps to get started:

Head over to BetMGM via this sign-up link Click the Sign Up button on their homepage Create your username and password Place a minimum £10 bet on any sport with odds of 1-1 or greater Free bets will be credited as 4 x £10 denominations once the qualifying bet has settled.

William Hill Euro 2024 Free Bet on Germany to win: terms & conditions

Below are William Hill's Euro 2024 sign-up offer terms and conditions - these are well worth reading, and will give you a better idea of specific betting requirements:

New cust only.

7 days to opt in by placing a £10 qualifying bet at 1/1 (2.0) odds or greater to receive 4x Free Bets: 1 x £10 horse racing, 1 x £10 Bet Builder, 1 x £10 Acca and 1 x £10 football.

7 day expiry.

Exclusions apply.

Stake not returned. 18+.

T&Cs apply

Unpacking Germany's Euro 2024 Winning Odds: What Makes Them a Top Pick?

At 5-1, Germany come into their home tournament as third favourites and it is easy to see why. Nagelsmann's methods can take a while to adapt to, but Die Mannschaft showed immense signs of progress when beating France and the Netherlands in March, suggesting they are in for a Euro 2024 on home soil.

They have a pretty simple group to navigate, with Hungary likely to be the only side to cause them any sort of trouble as Scotland and Switzerland look likely to be swept aside by Nagelsmann's men. Germany look extremely likely to progress from their group as section winners and set up a Round-of-16 clash with the runner-up from Group C.

Topping the group would mean they will likely avoid the France or England until the final, giving them even more value as an outright pick, especially with £60 in free bets available to those who back Die Mannschaft.

Germany's biggest rivals after the group stage

Italy - currently @14-1 odds to win with BetMGM

Should Germany win their group they will go into the side of the draw that will likely see them avoid tournament favourites England and second-favourites France until the final. If things go as expected, their first real test will come in the quarter-finals against reigning champions Italy. However, the Azzurri have gone through plenty of changes since their Euro 2024 triumph and Die Mannschaft will be confident of ending Italy's title defence should they clash.





currently @14-1 odds to win with BetMGM Portugal - currently @8-1 odds to win with BetMGM

2016 champions Portugal are perhaps the biggest challengers to Germany on their side of the draw. Cristiano Ronaldo will be supported by a number of talented players and Roberto Martinez is getting a fine tune out of this side, masterminding a perfect qualifying campaign which saw Portugal win all ten games. If the teams clash it could be a brilliant spectacle, but again Germany will be confident of progressing.

Germany - Key Stats & Squad Details ahead of the Euros

While it has been a period of transition for Germany since their 2014 World Cup triumph, their squad looks extremely well-balanced coming into Euro 2024. Toni Kroos has called off his international retirement to feature one last time for Germany before hanging up his boots for good, while goalkeeper Manuel Neuer and forward Thomas Muller - who were both also in the 2014 World Cup squad with Kroos - add experience to the squad alongside the Real Madrid midfielder.

Antonio Rudiger and Jonathan Tah will make up a formidable centre-back partnership while Ilkay Gundogan will bring composure to the midfield. But while those players offer experience, there is no shortage of exciting youngsters in the German squad. Jamal Musiala and Florian Wirtz are two of the most talented forwards in Europe and both will be looking to continue their fantastic campaigns by enjoying a breakthrough international tournament at Euro 2024.

Kai Havertz enjoyed an excellent end to the season with Arsenal and will lead the line with his confidence now likely to be through the roof. His link-up with Wirtz, Musiala and Gundogan is set to cause issues for plenty of defences in Germany, making the £60 free bets offer for Die Mannschaft to win Euro 2024 increasingly appealing.

Germany are three-time winners and three-time runners-up at the Euros while they have made it to at least the semi-finals in four of the seven tournaments from 1996 onwards. Their taste for winning should not be overlooked and with a talented manager at the helm of a well-balanced squad, they are certainly worth considering in the outright market - William Hill's £60 free bet offer makes that punt all the more enticing.

Click for more Euro 2024 free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.