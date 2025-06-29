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Barry Hills 1937-2025
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News
'He was brought up in a tough world, so to get where he did was extraordinary' - Henderson leads Lambourn tributes to Barry Hills
Barry Hills 1937-2025
'Barry liked to lay one out but he was secretive about it - we had to guess which horse it was and nine times out of ten we were wrong!'
Barry Hills 1937-2025
Barry Hills, legendary trainer and head of a major racing dynasty, dies at the age of 88
Britain
Steve Cauthen: 'Barry Hills taught me how to be a man and ignited my passion to want to be the best'
Barry Hills 1937-2025
'It took several months to get all the money on' - Barry Hills on the gamble which launched a legacy
Barry Hills 1937-2025
Barry Hills: a man with a razor-sharp sense of humour and a tongue that could make shrinking violets of the most robust
Barry Hills 1937-2025
Five stars: Arc hero Rheingold heads the list of the best horses Barry Hills trained
Barry Hills 1937-2025
'He did it all from scratch' - 'streetfighter' Barry Hills conquered racing's peaks and became a Lambourn legend
Obituaries
Home
News
'He was brought up in a tough world, so to get where he did was extraordinary' - Henderson leads Lambourn tributes to Barry Hills
Barry Hills 1937-2025
'Barry liked to lay one out but he was secretive about it - we had to guess which horse it was and nine times out of ten we were wrong!'
Barry Hills 1937-2025
Barry Hills, legendary trainer and head of a major racing dynasty, dies at the age of 88
Britain
Steve Cauthen: 'Barry Hills taught me how to be a man and ignited my passion to want to be the best'
Barry Hills 1937-2025
Barry Hills, legendary trainer and head of a major racing dynasty, dies at the age of 88
Britain
Steve Cauthen: 'Barry Hills taught me how to be a man and ignited my passion to want to be the best'
Barry Hills 1937-2025
'It took several months to get all the money on' - Barry Hills on the gamble which launched a legacy
Barry Hills 1937-2025
Barry Hills: a man with a razor-sharp sense of humour and a tongue that could make shrinking violets of the most robust
Barry Hills 1937-2025
Five stars: Arc hero Rheingold heads the list of the best horses Barry Hills trained
Barry Hills 1937-2025
'He did it all from scratch' - 'streetfighter' Barry Hills conquered racing's peaks and became a Lambourn legend
Obituaries