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Stateside

'A lethal turn of foot' - Shane Ketteridge has two tips at Saratoga on Saturday night

'A lethal turn of foot' - Shane Ketteridge has two tips at Saratoga on Saturday night

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Stateside
'The frightening thing is that she is still improving' - Shane Ketteridge has two tips at Churchill Downs on Saturday night
'The frightening thing is that she is still improving' - Shane Ketteridge has two tips at Churchill Downs on Saturday night
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Stateside
He'll take all the beating' - Shane Ketteridge has two tips at Santa Anita on Saturday night
He'll take all the beating' - Shane Ketteridge has two tips at Santa Anita on Saturday night
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Stateside
'The feeling is that we have yet to see his best' - Shane Ketteridge with two tips at Oaklawn Park
'The feeling is that we have yet to see his best' - Shane Ketteridge with two tips at Oaklawn Park
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Stateside
'He's never trained the winner of this, but that may be about to change' - Shane Ketteridge with two tips at Fair Grounds on Saturday
'He's never trained the winner of this, but that may be about to change' - Shane Ketteridge with two tips at Fair Grounds on Saturday
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Stateside
'He's very exciting' - Shane Ketteridge with two tips from Gulfstream's Pegasus World Cup card
'He's very exciting' - Shane Ketteridge with two tips from Gulfstream's Pegasus World Cup card
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Stateside
'He catches my eye against less experienced rivals' - Shane Ketteridge has two tips at Aqueduct on Saturday
'He catches my eye against less experienced rivals' - Shane Ketteridge has two tips at Aqueduct on Saturday
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Stateside
'She has a huge amount of scope for improvement' - Shane Ketteridge has two tips at Churchill Downs
'She has a huge amount of scope for improvement' - Shane Ketteridge has two tips at Churchill Downs
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Stateside
'We could be looking at a Breeders’ Cup filly' - Shane Ketteridge with two tips at Kentucky Downs
'We could be looking at a Breeders’ Cup filly' - Shane Ketteridge with two tips at Kentucky Downs
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Stateside
'She'll take this before going to the Breeders' Cup' - Shane Ketteridge with two tips at Saratoga on Saturday
'She'll take this before going to the Breeders' Cup' - Shane Ketteridge with two tips at Saratoga on Saturday
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Stateside
US racing tips: Shane Ketteridge with two selections from Saratoga
US racing tips: Shane Ketteridge with two selections from Saratoga
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Stateside
US racing tips: Shane Ketteridge with two selections from Saratoga
US racing tips: Shane Ketteridge with two selections from Saratoga
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Stateside
US racing tips: Shane Ketteridge with two selections from Saratoga
US racing tips: Shane Ketteridge with two selections from Saratoga
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Stateside
US racing tips: Shane Ketteridge with two selections from Churchill Downs
US racing tips: Shane Ketteridge with two selections from Churchill Downs
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Stateside
US racing tips: Shane Ketteridge with two selections from Churchill Downs
US racing tips: Shane Ketteridge with two selections from Churchill Downs
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Stateside
US racing tips: Shane Ketteridge with two selections from Churchill Downs
US racing tips: Shane Ketteridge with two selections from Churchill Downs
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Stateside
US racing tips: Shane Ketteridge with two selections from Keeneland
US racing tips: Shane Ketteridge with two selections from Keeneland
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Free tips
US racing tips: Shane Ketteridge with two selections from Oaklawn Park
US racing tips: Shane Ketteridge with two selections from Oaklawn Park
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Free tips
US racing tips: Shane Ketteridge with two selections from Fair Grounds
US racing tips: Shane Ketteridge with two selections from Fair Grounds
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Free tips
US racing tips: Shane Ketteridge with two selections from Santa Anita
US racing tips: Shane Ketteridge with two selections from Santa Anita
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Free tips
US racing tips: Shane Ketteridge with two selections from Tampa Bay
US racing tips: Shane Ketteridge with two selections from Tampa Bay
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Free tips
US racing tips: Shane Ketteridge with two selections from Gulfstream Park
US racing tips: Shane Ketteridge with two selections from Gulfstream Park
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Free tips
US racing tips: Shane Ketteridge with two selections from Gulfstream Park
US racing tips: Shane Ketteridge with two selections from Gulfstream Park
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Free tips
US racing tips: Shane Ketteridge with two selections from Gulfstream Park
US racing tips: Shane Ketteridge with two selections from Gulfstream Park
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Free tips
'A lethal turn of foot' - Shane Ketteridge has two tips at Saratoga on Saturday night

'A lethal turn of foot' - Shane Ketteridge has two tips at Saratoga on Saturday night

icon
Stateside
'The frightening thing is that she is still improving' - Shane Ketteridge has two tips at Churchill Downs on Saturday night
'The frightening thing is that she is still improving' - Shane Ketteridge has two tips at Churchill Downs on Saturday night
icon
Stateside
He'll take all the beating' - Shane Ketteridge has two tips at Santa Anita on Saturday night
icon
Stateside
'The feeling is that we have yet to see his best' - Shane Ketteridge with two tips at Oaklawn Park
icon
Stateside
He'll take all the beating' - Shane Ketteridge has two tips at Santa Anita on Saturday night
icon
Stateside
'The feeling is that we have yet to see his best' - Shane Ketteridge with two tips at Oaklawn Park
icon
Stateside
'He's never trained the winner of this, but that may be about to change' - Shane Ketteridge with two tips at Fair Grounds on Saturday
'He's never trained the winner of this, but that may be about to change' - Shane Ketteridge with two tips at Fair Grounds on Saturday
icon
Stateside
'He's very exciting' - Shane Ketteridge with two tips from Gulfstream's Pegasus World Cup card
'He's very exciting' - Shane Ketteridge with two tips from Gulfstream's Pegasus World Cup card
icon
Stateside
'He catches my eye against less experienced rivals' - Shane Ketteridge has two tips at Aqueduct on Saturday
'He catches my eye against less experienced rivals' - Shane Ketteridge has two tips at Aqueduct on Saturday
icon
Stateside
'She has a huge amount of scope for improvement' - Shane Ketteridge has two tips at Churchill Downs
'She has a huge amount of scope for improvement' - Shane Ketteridge has two tips at Churchill Downs
icon
Stateside
'We could be looking at a Breeders’ Cup filly' - Shane Ketteridge with two tips at Kentucky Downs
'We could be looking at a Breeders’ Cup filly' - Shane Ketteridge with two tips at Kentucky Downs
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Stateside
'She'll take this before going to the Breeders' Cup' - Shane Ketteridge with two tips at Saratoga on Saturday
'She'll take this before going to the Breeders' Cup' - Shane Ketteridge with two tips at Saratoga on Saturday
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Stateside
US racing tips: Shane Ketteridge with two selections from Saratoga
US racing tips: Shane Ketteridge with two selections from Saratoga
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Stateside
US racing tips: Shane Ketteridge with two selections from Saratoga
US racing tips: Shane Ketteridge with two selections from Saratoga
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Stateside
US racing tips: Shane Ketteridge with two selections from Saratoga
US racing tips: Shane Ketteridge with two selections from Saratoga
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Stateside
US racing tips: Shane Ketteridge with two selections from Churchill Downs
US racing tips: Shane Ketteridge with two selections from Churchill Downs
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Stateside
US racing tips: Shane Ketteridge with two selections from Churchill Downs
US racing tips: Shane Ketteridge with two selections from Churchill Downs
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Stateside
US racing tips: Shane Ketteridge with two selections from Churchill Downs
US racing tips: Shane Ketteridge with two selections from Churchill Downs
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Stateside
US racing tips: Shane Ketteridge with two selections from Keeneland
US racing tips: Shane Ketteridge with two selections from Keeneland
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Free tips
US racing tips: Shane Ketteridge with two selections from Oaklawn Park
US racing tips: Shane Ketteridge with two selections from Oaklawn Park
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Free tips
US racing tips: Shane Ketteridge with two selections from Fair Grounds
US racing tips: Shane Ketteridge with two selections from Fair Grounds
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Free tips
US racing tips: Shane Ketteridge with two selections from Santa Anita
US racing tips: Shane Ketteridge with two selections from Santa Anita
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Free tips
US racing tips: Shane Ketteridge with two selections from Tampa Bay
US racing tips: Shane Ketteridge with two selections from Tampa Bay
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Free tips
US racing tips: Shane Ketteridge with two selections from Gulfstream Park
US racing tips: Shane Ketteridge with two selections from Gulfstream Park
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Free tips
US racing tips: Shane Ketteridge with two selections from Gulfstream Park
US racing tips: Shane Ketteridge with two selections from Gulfstream Park
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Free tips
US racing tips: Shane Ketteridge with two selections from Gulfstream Park
US racing tips: Shane Ketteridge with two selections from Gulfstream Park
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Free tips
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