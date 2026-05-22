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TippingUS Tipping

He'll take all the beating' - Shane Ketteridge has two tips at Santa Anita on Saturday night

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Racing Post Reporter

Lonesome Stew
10.00pm Santa Anita
1pt win

Sunset Grazen
10.33pm Santa Anita
1pt each-way

The Thor’s Echo Stakes is a competitive affair with all seven of this field holding some form of chance but none more so than the Mark Glatt-trained gelding in the outside post, Lonesome Stew.

This son of Grazen is a course specialist having won four of his six starts here and comes into this in red-hot form.

Form figures from his last six outings read 112111. He was very good after a layoff when showing grit and determination to beat Septembersixtyfour in an allowance here last month.

Recent workouts here have been solid since and he will take all the beating. 

A field of eight fillies and mares go to post for the Fran’s Valentine Stakes over a mile on the turf and Sunset Grazen can outrun her likely double figure odds.

Blaine Wright's charge was having her first start for nearly a year when running full of promise behind Incanto, who was a warm favourite, in a starter allowance here at the start of the month.

Sunset Grazen was gaining on the winner all the way to the line and she will come on a good amount for that.

She is a previous stakes winner who is dangerous stepping back up in trip.

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Published on inStateside

Last updated

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