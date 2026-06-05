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'A lethal turn of foot' - Shane Ketteridge has two tips at Saratoga on Saturday night
Obliteration
9.52pm Saratoga Race 10
1pt win
Journalism
10.32pm Saratoga Race 11
2pt win
Hall of Famer Steve Asmussen has won the Grade 1 Woody Stephens Stakes on three occasions (2003, 2008, 2011) and launches a two-pronged attack with Stradale and the selection, Obliteration.
A fast pace should develop here, which will be ideal for this three-year-old son of Violence who possesses a lethal turn of foot and will be suited by this seven-furlong trip.
He has considerable class, having already won three stakes events. One of those was a 10 ½ length victory in the Grade 3 Sanford Stakes at this course last summer, and he was last seen comfortably winning a Listed contest at Laurel Park last month.
That would have put him spot on for this and he should go well under John Velazquez.
The Grade 1 Metropolitan Handicap takes place over a mile trip on the dirt course and this looks to be between Breeders’ Cup Dirt Mile winner Nysos and three-time Grade 1 winner Journalism.
Journalism has huge amounts of scope and could be improving with age which is quite something for a horse who has already won races such as the Preakness Stakes and Haskell Stakes.
After finishing fourth behind Forever Young in the Breeders’ Cup Classic at Del Mar last season, his trainer reported that he will stay in training and could be even better this season.
His recent workouts have been impressive and he seems much more laid back in his work which bodes well as he is saving all of his energy for the racecourse.
There is no doubting his class and a big run is expected.
Read more tipping here:
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