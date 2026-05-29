'The frightening thing is that she is still improving ' - Shane Ketteridge has two tips at Churchill Downs on Saturday night

Faithful Departed

9.56pm Churchill Downs

1pt each-way

Brad Cox won the Grade 2 Shawnee Stakes with Idiomatic back in 2023 and this time around he saddles an equally nice filly in the shape of Immersive who could be in for a fruitful 2026 campaign.

This Godolphin owned daughter of Nyquist has yet to finish out of the first two with five wins and three seconds from eight career starts and the frightening thing is that she is still improving.

Now a four-year-old, she was a three-time Grade 1 winner at two, including the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies’ and comes into this off a lovely prep race at Aqueduct last month.

She kept on willingly all the way to the line behind a nice horse in Grammy Girl, which was her first outing for over six months, so it is likely that Immersive will take a huge step forward from that.

Her trainer is operating at above a 25% strike-rate from his runners in 2026 and this filly can take this prize before moving back up into Grade 1 company.

A field of nine three-year-old fillies goes to post for the 1m1f Grade 3 Regret Stakes which takes place on the turf course. One who can go well at a price is last time out winner, Faithful Departed .

Grant Forster's charge won a competitive Allowance here last month where she made a tremendous move to weave her way through the field from the back of the pack to score by three quarters of a length under a great ride from Jose Ortiz.

Ortiz is back on board here and we have yet to see the best from this filly who will appreciate this slight step up in trip.

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