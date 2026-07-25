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Tom Segal

'He's the hottest trainer in Britain and his runner is open to improvement' - Tom Segal with his advice for Sunday's racing

'He's the hottest trainer in Britain and his runner is open to improvement' - Tom Segal with his advice for Sunday's racing

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Tom Segal
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Tom Segal nailed a 7-1 winner on Friday - and says one of his four Saturday tips 'has a mark that seriously underestimates him'
Tom Segal nailed a 7-1 winner on Friday - and says one of his four Saturday tips 'has a mark that seriously underestimates him'
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Tom Segal believes this improving sprinter 'took a big jump forward' last time and 'will be hard to catch' at Newmarket
Tom Segal believes this improving sprinter 'took a big jump forward' last time and 'will be hard to catch' at Newmarket
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'A Group horse in a handicap' - Tom Segal has 20-1 and 16-1 tips for the John Smith's Cup
'A Group horse in a handicap' - Tom Segal has 20-1 and 16-1 tips for the John Smith's Cup
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'He's the hottest trainer in Britain and his runner is open to improvement' - Tom Segal with his advice for Sunday's racing

'He's the hottest trainer in Britain and his runner is open to improvement' - Tom Segal with his advice for Sunday's racing

icon
Tom Segal
padlock
Tom Segal nailed a 7-1 winner on Friday - and says one of his four Saturday tips 'has a mark that seriously underestimates him'
Tom Segal nailed a 7-1 winner on Friday - and says one of his four Saturday tips 'has a mark that seriously underestimates him'
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Pricewise
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Tom Segal believes this improving sprinter 'took a big jump forward' last time and 'will be hard to catch' at Newmarket
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Pricewise Extra
padlock
'A Group horse in a handicap' - Tom Segal has 20-1 and 16-1 tips for the John Smith's Cup
icon
Ante-post Pricewise
padlock
Tom Segal believes this improving sprinter 'took a big jump forward' last time and 'will be hard to catch' at Newmarket
icon
Pricewise Extra
padlock
'A Group horse in a handicap' - Tom Segal has 20-1 and 16-1 tips for the John Smith's Cup
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Ante-post Pricewise
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