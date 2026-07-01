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'A Group horse in a handicap' - Tom Segal has 20-1 and 16-1 tips for the John Smith's Cup
Pricewise with his ante-post pick for the ultra-competitive handicap
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more inAnte-post Pricewise
- 'I can't work out for the life of me why he's almost four times the price of Venetian Sun' - Tom Segal happy to take on July Cup favourite
- A Gosden contender at 25-1? Tom Segal might have spotted a big market rick at Royal Ascot
- Big-race trends: key stats to help you find the winners of the Wokingham
- Big-race trends: key stats to help you find the winners of the Royal Hunt Cup
- Tom Segal landed the Oaks winner at 25-1 - now his latest ante-post fancy is a 20-1 shot in the Hunt Cup