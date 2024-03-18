WTA Miami Open predictions, odds and tennis betting tips: Gauff could thwart Swiatek's spring double aspirations

Cori Gauff lost to Greece's Maria Sakkari in the semi-finals at Indian Wells but the conditions in Miami could suit the American better Credit: Matthew Stockman

Where to watch the WTA Miami Open

Sky Sports Tennis, 3pm Tuesday

Best bets

Cori Gauff to win title

2pts 8-1 general

Caroline Dolehide to win title

0.5pt each-way 350-1 bet365

WTA Miami Open preview

Iga Swiatek could hardly be in a better place for her attempt to land the spring double with victory in the Miami Open following her cakewalk to the Indian Wells Open title on Sunday.

But while the world number one is definitely the one to beat, punters need to factor in the possibility that the brilliant Pole could become fatigued in Florida while there are a few players on the WTA Tour perfectly capable of giving Swiatek a run for her money when it comes to career potential.

The top half could prove tougher to win than the bottom, so second seed Aryna Sabalenka, the Australian Open champion, and fourth seed Elena Rybakina will be hoping to return to the winner's circle.

But while that pair are respected - and Rybakina's potential to win more big tournaments is immense - it could still be the case that a top-half player lifts the title on the Laykold hard courts in the coming week and a half.

There's a huge gap in the market between the WTA's current top four of Swiatek, Sabalenka, Cori Gauff and Rybakina and the rest of the field, and with reservations already expressed over three of the big four, punters should give serious consideration to an outright bet on Gauff at Miami Gardens.

Only Swiatek of the top four has won the title before. That came two years ago when she beat Naomi Osaka 6-4 6-0 in the final, and last year there was a huge surprise when Petra Kvitova rolled back the clock to upset Rybakina in the final at three-figure odds.

More from Racing Post Sport . . .

England's Euro 2024 squad odds, predictions and betting tips: Southgate expected to keep faith with Henderson

2024 Major League Baseball season betting tips, winner predictions and MLB best bets: bet £10 to get £60 in free bets and bonuses with William Hill

With that in mind, there's definitely room for a performer with the talent and potential of Gauff to go all the way. At her peak, she's capable of posing problems for Swiatek too so the 20-year-old, who was born just up the coast from Miami at Delray Beach, looks a natural fit for success in the coming days.

The big four are all Grand Slam singles champions and Gauff joined those ranks last September when deservedly going all the way in the US Open. Another key title, in a tournament that used to be known as the fifth major before Indian Wells stepped up its game, could be just around the corner.

Gauff's chief danger in her quarter of the draw could prove to be Osaka, who is slowly but surely rediscovering the ability that saw her win four major hardcourt titles. It's probably only a matter of time until the Japanese ace returns to the top table, but until she does Osaka can be opposed with caution.

In the bottom half, Rybakina, after a first-round bye, could open against Illinois native Caroline Dolehide. And while Rybakina's title claims have to be respected, Dolehide is such a powerful performer on her day that she can be chanced at big three-figure odds. She has done some of her best work in California, but the chance that the 25-year-old could shine in Florida is worth taking, even with such a tough second-round test in store should she win her curtain-raiser.

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.