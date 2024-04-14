ATP BMW Open Munich & WTA Rouen Open predictions, odds and tennis betting tips: Zverev poised to reclaim Munich crown

Where to watch ATP BMW Open Munich & WTA Rouen Open

Both events live on Sky Sports Tennis, from 10am Monday

Best bet

Alexander Zverev to win ATP BMW Open

2pts 5-2 Coral, Ladbrokes

Elisabetta Cocciaretto to win WTA Rouen Open

1pt 16-1 Coral, Ladbrokes

ATP BMW Open Munich predictions

Alexander Zverev found Stefanos Tsitsipas too hot to handle in the last 16 of the ATP Monte Carlo Masters but the German can bounce back to win the BMW Open in Munich.

Zverev was outgunned by Tstisipas in Monaco, but that result can now be upgraded after the Greek won the title and this 250 Series event features a much weaker draw with Holger Rune the standout rival to the world number five.

Rune has claimed the last two editions of this event, a feat Zverev achieved in 2017 and 2018, but the Dane has been hard to get a handle on and he cut a frustrated figure in Monte Carlo, gesturing sarcastically to the crowd in a quarter-final loss to Jannik Sinner.

Zverev has enjoyed a consistent start to the year, reaching the semi-finals of the Australian Open, the Los Cabos Open and the Miami Open as well as the quarter-finals of Indian Wells.

This is the sort of low-level title he used to mop up before injuries intervened and, now fit and healthy, there is little for him to fear in the draw with most of his chief rivals either not at their best on clay or not at their best in general.

Cristian Garin could give him a run for his money in the quarter-finals and is an interesting outsider, but the Chilean has to prove his run to the Estoril semi-finals was no flash in the pan.

WTA Rouen Open predictions

Mirra Andreeva is favourite for the WTA Rouen Open but the prodigious Russian has not won a match since the Australian Open and it's hard to know if she's ready to immediately resume top form on clay.

Naomi Osaka and Caroline Garcia are better hard-court players so it's worth taking a chance on the challenger who will face Garcia in the opening round, Elisabetta Cocciaretto.

The Italian is at home on clay, winning her first WTA title in Lausanne last summer, and she showed herself to be in reasonable form when winning a 125 Series title on hard courts in Charleston last month. This is tougher, but it's a wide-open contest.

There were no prices available for the ATP Barcelona Open on Sunday night after defending champion Carlos Alcaraz withdrew with an arm injury, while Rafael Nadal, due to make his long-awaited return to action, is not a certain runner despite being included in the draw.

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.