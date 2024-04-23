ATP Madrid predictions, odds and tennis betting tips: Alcaraz worth opposing

Where to watch ATP Madrid

Sky Sports Main Event & Tennis from 10am Wednesday

Best bet

Stefanos Tsitsipas to win ATP Madrid Open

1pt 12-1 Coral, Ladbrokes

Casper Ruud to win ATP Madrid Open

1pt 14-1 Coral, Ladbrokes

ATP Madrid Open preview

Carlos Alcaraz is out to make history at the ATP Madrid Open this week but there are a number of candidates ready to spoil the party for the young Spaniard.

Alcaraz is bidding to become the first player to win the ATP Madrid Open three years running but even with the withdrawal of Novak Djokovic, there are plenty of players able to dethrone him.

An injury to his right arm has meant Alcaraz has missed the Monte Carlo Masters and Barcelona Open and this will be his first European clay-court event of 2024.

The draw has also not been kind to the 20-year-old, who could face last year's runner-up Jan-Lennard Struff in the fourth round and possibly Holger Rune or Andrey Rublev in the quarter-finals.

With a number of potential banana skins, he is worth swerving at a short price, as is Jannik Sinner, who crashed out in the semi-finals of the Monte Carlo Masters.

And it is the man who beat Sinner in Monte Carlo, Stefanos Tsitsipas, who could be the best value outright pick.

Tsitsipas became only the second player to beat red-hot Sinner this season on his way to the Monte Carlo Masters title this month.

And he followed that success with a run to another clay-court final in Barcelona last week, although on that occasion he lost to Casper Ruud.

Nonetheless, Tsitsipas has won ten of his 11 matches on the slower surface in 2024 and was a finalist in Madrid in 2019, so he is worth a bet to go the distance.

Tsitsipas clashed with Ruud in both of his recent clay-court finals and the Norwegian looks another worthwhile pick in the betting.

Like Tsitsipas, Ruud avoids Alcaraz in his half of the draw and is fresh from claiming his first ATP 500 title in Barcelona.

Ruud loves playing on clay, having twice made the final of the French Open, and he has posted 29 wins in 36 matches in 2024.

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.