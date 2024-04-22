WTA Madrid predictions, odds and tennis betting tips: Rybakina can rise to the occasion

Where to watch WTA Madrid

Live Sky Sports Main Event & Sky Sports Tennis from 10am, Wednesday

Best bet

Elena Rybakina to win WTA Madrid Open

1pt 5-1 Hills

Danielle Collins to win WTA Madrid Open

0.5pt each-way 16-1 Hills

WTA Madrid Open preview

Last year's finalists Iga Swiatek and Aryna Sabalenka are among the frontrunners to win this season's WTA Madrid Open but the star pair could face stiff competition in the Spanish capital.

Among the most prestigious events on the tennis calendar, the Madrid Open is the third combined WTA and ATP 1000 event of the season.

Sabalenka emerged victorious for a second time in 2023, beating great rival Swiatek 6-3 3-6 6-3 in the final.

Swiatek will be out for revenge but the world number one is not exactly in blistering form, having been knocked out of the Stuttgart Open in the semi-finals after a last-16 exit at the Miami Open.

Sabalenka also underwhelmed at both of those events and the outright value could instead lie with Elena Rybakina.

The 2022 Wimbledon champion has enjoyed a strong 2024, making her way to five finals.

Two of those finals were in WTA 1000 events – the same calibre of tournament as the Madrid Open – and she arrives in the Spanish capital fresh from winning the Stuttgart Open only last week.

Rybakina beat Swiatek and Marta Kostyuk en route to her title success in Germany and she was also a finalist at the Miami Open at the end of March.

Rybakina finished 2023 with 11 wins from 13 matches on clay and she is a serious contender to go the distance in Madrid

The woman who defeated Rybakina in the Miami Open final last month, Danielle Collins, looks an outsider of note.

The American ace is another player who heads to Madrid in excellent form, having won each of her last 13 matches.

She collected her first clay-court title of the season at the WTA Charleston Open in the process and her run to victory featured some major scalps – she beat Paula Badosa, Ons Jabeur, Sloane Stephens, Elise Mertens, Maria Sakkari and Daria Kasatkina.

Collins has already shown she can handle the pressure of a WTA 1000 event with her success in Miami Open and, at 16-1, the American looks a decent each-way pick.

