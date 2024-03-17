2024 Major League Baseball season betting tips, winner predictions and MLB best bets: bet £10 to get £60 in free bets and bonuses with William Hill

William Hill are offering a maximum bonus of £60 when you bet £10 on sports including baseball.

We’ve included further instructions on how to grab your offer later on in this article.

When does the 2024 MLB season start?

The 2024 MLB season officially starts on Wednesday, March 20, with a two-game series between the LA Dodgers and the San Diego Padres in South Korea.

Opening Day, which marks the traditional beginning of the MLB season, takes place on Thursday, March 28.

Where can I watch the 2024 MLB season in the UK?

Selected games will be broadcast on TNT Sports throughout the 2024 MLB season.

Best bets for the 2024 MLB season

Atlanta Braves to win the National League

2pts 11-4 Hills

Houston Astros to win the American League

2pts 4-1 bet365, Hills

New William Hill customers can earn up to £60 in bonuses when they bet £10 on sport .

MLB 2024 season predictions

The 162-game marathon that is the MLB regular season starts in South Korea on Wednesday morning when the Los Angeles Dodgers take on the San Diego Padres in a two-game series, with the rest of the teams kicking off their campaigns on Thursday week (March 28).

MLB National League season predictions

The Dodgers are favourites to win the World Series after some big off-season signings, but it might be worth taking them on with an Atlanta Braves outfit who look every bit as good.

The men from Georgia racked up 104 wins last season, winning the NL East by a yawning 14-game margin, and they look highly likely to notch up a century of wins once again.

With no other team in the division looking like they are making significant improvement, it should be another procession to the postseason for the Braves.

Atlanta boast one of the best hitters in the game in 2023 National League MVP Ronald Acuna Jr, who bids to follow up his incredible season when he became the first player in history to hit over 40 home runs and steal 70 bases, demonstrating a rare mix of pace and power.

He is backed up by Austin Riley, who hit 37 long balls himself, and both look set for similarly spectacular seasons.

Spencer Strider was one of the best starting pitchers in the game when leading the game in strikeouts. He saw off 281 batters last year, 44 more than the next highest.

Bullpens are notoriously difficult to predict but Braves’ closer Raisel Iglesias put up 33 saves last year and can at least match that tally.

Atlanta perhaps lack some of the superstar names of the Dodgers but they could be every bit as good and are worth siding with to go all the way to the Fall Classic.

MLB American League season predictions

In the American League, the Houston Astros look the team to beat.

They have been remarkably consistent over the last decade, reaching the playoffs eight times in the last ten years and winning two World Series.

They were one game away from reaching the Fall Classic last term and their roster from last year remains mostly intact.

The Astros have added a few decent signings during the off-season, most notably elite closer Josh Hader, who recorded 33 saves last season.

Texas knocked Houston out of the playoffs last year en route to a maiden MLB championship after pushing the Astros all the way in the AL West. However, the Rangers have some significant injuries to contend with as they embark on their first title defence and look likely to regress.

The Astros could therefore have an easier time of it than last season when their home record was bizarrely poor compared to their away form.

They are fancied to win their division with a degree of comfort on the way to a deep run in the playoffs.

Get up to £60 in William Hill bonuses when you bet £10 on sports

We’ve already mentioned that William Hill are offering £60 in free bets and bonuses when you bet £10 on sports.

You can follow these simple steps to grab up to £60 in free bets and bonuses – it's fast, secure and straightforward.

Head over to William Hill through this link or use promo code T60 when signing up.

It's worth taking a few minutes to read through the terms and conditions associated with the new golf betting sign-up offer before signing up.

18+. Play Safe. New players only, using promo code T60. Valid from 13/04/2022. Online play. Get £60 Bonus split between Vegas & Sports in the following manner – (i) Deposit £10 to unlock £20 Vegas Free Bet on Selected Games (72hr expiry, wagering reqs apply); then (ii) bet £10+ (odds 1/2+) with cash (excl. £10 deposit) or Vegas winnings (after wager reqs met). Once settled, receive £40 Sports Free Bets excluding Virtual Markets (4x £10, 7 days expiry). Payment methods & country restrictions apply. Full T&Cs apply. #ad

For more info visit www.begambleaware.org

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.