Miami Open tennis: when to watch, TV details and £60 in free bets with William Hill

It's time for some tennis. All eyes are on tennis' fifth Grand Slam and the spring sun of Florida, with the 2024 Miami Open getting to the business end of the tournament on Wednesday.

The biggest story so far is from surprising upset of defending champion Iga Swiatek, who fell to Ekaterina Alexandrova in a stunning round of 16 clash. With Swiatek out of the picture, the women's draw becomes even more unpredictable, offering a chance for new contenders to emerge and seize the spotlight.

On the men's side, all eyes are on Daniil Medvedev, who is aiming to win the Miami Open for the second successive time. The Russian powerhouse has been in scintillating form, showcasing his trademark precision and power on the hard courts.

It's all to play for, and to get you up for the Miami Open, William Hill are offering a £60 free bet for you to spend on the tournament.

Grab your £60 William Hill bonus here .

Steps on how to claim your William Hill tennis betting offer

Follow the steps below to secure your £60 free bet most quickly and securely as possible. This can be done on your smartphone or laptop.

Claim your free bets here Complete your details when prompted Add promo code T60 Deposit a minimum of £10 into your account to receive a £20 bonus to stake on selected games on Vegas Place a bet of £10+ at odds of 1-2 or greater on any sportsbook (excluding virtuals) using either the winnings from your £20 bonus, or any cash deposit from your main account other than the qualifying £10 When that bet settles receive a £40 free bet

When do the Miami Open quarter-finals take place?

The quarter-finals for the 2024 Miami Open start on Tuesday and run through Wednesday, with the final taking place on Saturday, March 30.

What time will the games be on in the UK and Ireland?

The day sessions will begin at 4pm UK time (11am local time) with night sessions starting at midnight UK time (7pm local time).

Who are the defending champions?

Daniil Medvedev is the defending men's champion, while Petra Kvitová won last year's women's tournament.

How can I watch the Miami Open?

The Miami Open will be shown live on Sky Sports Tennis and Now TV.

Miami Open tennis: where to spend your William Hill free Bets?

Carlos Alcaraz might be the favourite, but Medvedev will be looking to win the Miami Open for the second time in two years. Here is a Miami Open double for you to consider .

William Hill Miami Open odds

Medvedev to win the Miami Open men's singles @4-1

Elena Rybakina to win the Miami Open women's singles @Evens

A £10 bet on this double would return £100.00 with William Hill.

Odds courtesy of William Hill. Correct as of 1.00pm on Tuesday, March 26.

Claim £60 in free Miami Open 2024 bets with William Hill's Offer

It's time for some tennis, and you can enjoy £60 in free bets by placing a £10 stake at William Hill .

Simply register with William Hill and follow the provided steps to indulge in this exclusive offer of £60 in free bets .

William Hill Miami Open 2024 betting sign-up offer: terms and conditions

Here are William Hill's sign-up offer terms and conditions:

New UK & ROI customers only

Min deposit requirement

Free bets are paid as Bet Credits

They are available after settlement of qualifying bets

Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply

Returns exclude bet credits stake

Time limits and T&Cs apply

Why bet on tennis with William Hill?

William Hill are a name that’s known and respected in the betting industry. Existing members love the value, markets, and sports covered. This bookie prides themselves on offering new and existing players a premium betting service.

Some advantages of choosing William Hill to bet on the tennis are obvious, including the £40 free bet, eye-catching odds, and secure deposits, but there are many others.

William Hill offer market best prices on bets

William Hill have the market's top price on the week’s most popular betting favourites and second favourites.

William Hill promotions and specials

William Hill offers profit boosts, cashback and enhanced odds, which can be found on the promotions tab of the William Hill website and app. Check what's available before placing your bets.

William Hill offers more ways to bet

They have a list of markets for each race, including the winner, each-way, and forecast. You’ll find enhanced each-way place terms, money back for losers, and profit boosts for winning accumulators.

To discover more tennis betting offers and free bets for both new and existing clients, make sure to explore the promotions provided by other top bookmakers in the UK and Ireland:

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.