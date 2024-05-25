French Open women's singles outright predictions, odds and tennis betting tips: Plus get £40 in Ladbrokes bonuses

Ladbrokes are offering £40 in free bets when you bet £10 on French Open tennis. You can grab your free bets here .

Where to watch the French Open women's singles

Eurosport 1 & 2 & Discovery+, from 10am Sunday

Best bet

Elena Rybakina to win women's singles

1pt each-way 10-1 general

French Open women's singles preview

French Open defending champion Iga Swiatek is likely to take a great deal of stopping in her bid to win her fourth clay-court crown in five years, but at the prices it may pay to swerve the odds-on favourite and have an each-way interest on third seed Elena Rybakina.

Swiatek has shown on many occasions that she is the one to beat on her preferred clay terrain and perhaps especially at Roland Garros, where she has lifted the singles title three times.

But while the Polish world number one was majestic in claiming titles in Madrid and Rome in recent weeks – she didn't drop a set on the way to lifting the trophy at the Foro Italico – Swiatek could be tested more than the prices suggest by her chief challengers Aryna Sabalenka and Rybakina.

Both have been in great form, like Swiatek, but while Sabalenka was runner-up in Madrid and Rome, Rybakina goes to Paris much the fresher of the trio. And it's worth noting that the Moscow-born Kazakhstan representative leads Swiatek 4-2 in their personal series, having come out better in both of their previous clay-court encounters.

Rybakina, of course, landed her first Grand Slam singles triumph at Wimbledon in 2022. She failed to back up that victory when returning to the London grass courts, but this talented operator is perfectly capable of adding to her major roster and that could happen in the coming fortnight.

Coco Gauff has pretty much ensured that the one-time big three is now the big four and the American has every chance of reaching the semi-finals in Paris.

The problem for Gauff is, try as hard as she might, she has yet to find the answer to stopping Swiatek on the slow red terrain. So if the Pole was to come unstuck in her favourite Slam, it's likely to be either Sabalenka or Rybakina who does the upending.

Aside from the big four, Danielle Collins has been a revelation this season and her positive play has earned the American the position of fifth-favourite at Roland Garros. However, she was hard at it in Strasbourg last week so fatigue may become an issue for Collins as the Slam wears on.

Jelena Ostapenko and Maria Sakkari can probably be passed over in this grade, but Chinese number one Qinwen Zheng merits plenty of respect because the 21-year-old looks potentially the best WTA Tour player the nation who gave us Li Na has ever produced.

Mirra Andreeva is getting better and better but may still lack the necessary experience, while it's interesting to note that Jasmine Paolini has come in for some support. That's not surprising considering the way the Italian has been performing this year, but she's only just about a three-figure price for Roland Garros when she was 400-1 prior to winning Dubai in February.

Naomi Osaka, who could meet Swiatek in round two, doesn't look to have yet returned to the level required to live with the world's best after a break to have her first child. But don't be surprised if impressive teenager Linda Noskova continues to make headlines after reaching the last 16 of the Australian Open in January.

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.