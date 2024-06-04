French Open day 11 match predictions & tennis betting tips

Where to watch the French Open

French Open day 11 preview

The semi-final line-up in both draws will be signed, sealed and delivered by the close of Wednesday’s play and Casper Ruud, runner-up in the last two seasons, is assured of his place in the final four following the withdrawal of defending champion Novak Djokovic.

The 24-time Grand Slam champion picked up a knee injury during his thrilling five-set victory over Francisco Cerundolo in the last 16 and Tuesday's MRI scan revealed a torn medial meniscus, which left the 37-year-old with no choice but to pull out from his title defence.

Awaiting Ruud in the semi-final will be either Alexander Zverev or Alex De Minaur while the two women’s quarter-finals see world number two Aryna Sabalenka meet teenage prodigy Mirra Andreeva and fourth seed Elena Rybakina do battle with Jasmine Paolini.

Alexander Zverev v Alex De Minaur predictions

Zverev is bidding to reach the French Open semi-final for the fourth successive year and the German can reach his goal with victory over De Minaur.

The 27-year-old has needed five sets in the last two rounds against Tallon Griekspoor and Holger Rune but he came on strongly and showed great composure in the clutch moments.

De Minaur is more consistent now than ever before and will be feeling pretty confident following his come-from-behind success over fifth seed Daniil Medvedev in the last 16.

However, Medvedev is at his most vulnerable on clay so it’s hard to know what De Minaur, also at his weakest on this terrain, achieved in claiming that scalp.

World number four Zverev, on an 11-match winning run following his recent title triumph in Rome, looks a different proposition at present.

That said, both players have won a set in four of the last five meetings so De Minaur may be able to delay his defeat.

Jasmine Paolini v Elena Rybakina predictions

There looks to be plenty left in the tank for Rybakina who, despite not being at her absolute maximum, has eased into the quarter-final without dropping a set.

With the promise of much more to come, the 2022 Wimbledon champion is taken to record another 2-0 success over Paolini, who has needed three sets in the last two rounds against Elina Avanesyan and Bianca Andreescu.

Rybakina, one of the WTA Tour’s biggest servers, has faced only 13 break points so opportunities against serve are likely to be at a premium for the Italian, who has lost both clay-court meetings between the pair.

Mirra Andreeva v Aryna Sabalenka predictions

Andreeva has the world at her feet but this looks too early on in the development of the 17-year-old to suggest she can nullify the sheer power of Sabalenka.

The Russian teenager has impressed on her way to a maiden Grand Slam quarter-final but she has yet to face a top-20 performer and could be in for a reality check against Sabalenka, who has recorded four straight-set successes and not lost more than six games in a match.

The Belarusian second seed has met Andreeva on the clay of Madrid in the last two seasons, the latest of which came a month ago, and she has triumphed 6-3 6-1 and 6-1 6-4.

