Women's French Open final match predictions & tennis betting tips: Swiatek primed to make history

It is a David vs Goliath situation in the final of this year's Women's French Open and red-hot favourite Iga Swiatek can make history with a demolition win over outsider Jasmine Paolini.

Top seed Swiatek, who was 4-6 to come out on top at the start of the Grand Slam, is aiming to become only the third woman to win three consecutive French Open titles after Monica Seles in 1992 and Justine Henin in 2007.

And it would be a bold move to suggest Swiatek could drop a set, let alone lose the match.

After a routine 6-1 6-2 win over Leolia Jeanjean in the first round, Swiatek endured a wobble in the second round against four-time Grand Slam winner Naomi Osaka.

The Pole had to save a match point in that encounter and won in three sets.

But that test sparked her into life and she has since reeled off four successive straight-set wins against Marie Bouzkova, Anastasia Potapova, Marketa Vondrousova and Coco Gauff, conceding just 14 games.

It has been a incredible run, featuring a double-bagel 6-0 6-0 triumph over Potapova in the fourth round, and Swiatek has also clocked up 20 consecutive wins at Roland Garros.

There is no doubting this is her terrain, whereas 12th seed Paolini finds herself in uncharted territory.

The Italian deserves credit for reaching her maiden Grand Slam final, especially as her run included a win over fourth seed Elena Rybakina but that was the only clash with a seeded player she has come through and even then, she was helped by an error-strewn performance from the Kazakhstan ace.

Paolini had never previously gone beyond the second round in Paris and could be seriously out of her depth so a bet on Swiatek to win at least eight games more than her opponent looks the way to play it.

