French Open men's semi-final predictions & tennis betting tips

Where to watch the French Open

Live on Eurosport 1 & 2 & Discovery+ from 2pm Friday

Best bets

Carlos Alcaraz -1.5 sets on handicap vs Jannik Sinner

1pt 11-10 Betfred, Coral, Ladbrokes

Alexander Zverev to win & both players to win a set vs Casper Ruud

1pt 8-5 bet365

French Open men's semi-final preview

The cream has risen to the top in this season’s French Open with three of the world’s top four plus last season’s runner-up - seventh seed Casper Ruud - completing the semi-final line-up.

Defending champion Novak Djokovic, forced to withdraw prior to his quarter-final clash with Ruud due to a knee injury, is the only top-four seed missing.

Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner, who are expected to dominate ATP Tour proceedings for many years to come, start Friday's action before a repeat of last season’s semi-final with Alexander Zverev gunning for revenge against Ruud.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner predictions

There were doubts surrounding Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner coming into the French Open, with the pair missing key preparation events through injury, but their decisions have paid off and they are growing in stature.

Both players have dropped only one set in their five matches and have improved with every performance, saving their best effort yet for their respective quarter-finals.

Sinner made light work of Grigor Dimitrov, winning 6-2 6-4 7-6, but Alcaraz’s 6-3 7-6 6-4 success over 2021 runner-up Stefanos Tsitsipas looks the stronger form.

The Spaniard has also recorded straight-sets victories over fellow seeds Sebastian Korda and Felix Auger Aliassime, whereas Sinner has overcome only one top-40 performer on his way to the last four.

Alcaraz is versatile regarding surface but clay should still be considered his strongest and he can confirm that by proving at least two sets too good for Sinner, who has won only one of his 13 career titles on this slower terrain.

Casper Ruud vs Alexander Zverev predictions

Alexander Zverev has been beaten in the French Open semi-final in each of the last three years but can make it fourth time lucky against Casper Ruud, who is chasing his third straight Roland Garros final appearance.

Zverev will be out for revenge after losing 6-3 6-4 6-0 to Ruud at this stage last season and should be hopeful of doing so given the level he is currently performing at.

The German is on an 11-match winning streak, having won silverware in Rome in preparation for Paris, and has dealt extremely well with a tricky draw.

The fourth seed defeated the legendary Rafael Nadal in his opener and has also accounted for David Goffin, Tallon Griekspoor, Holger Rune and Alex De Minaur.

That form looks strong and, although Ruud may be fresher following his quarter-final bye, Zverev made pretty light work of De Minaur in a 6-4 7-6 6-4 success.

Ruud, a proper clay-court specialist, will be tougher to budge and he should take confidence from the fact that Griekspoor and Rune were able to go the distance with Zverev.

However, the German looks full of belief and is serving superbly - his first-serve percentage hasn’t dropped below 69 per cent - so he can triumph in what should be a ding-dong battle.

Click for more free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.