French Open women's semi-final predictions & tennis betting tips

French Open women's semi-final preview

A pair of shock results in Tuesday’s French Open quarter-finals have seen Iga Swiatek's odds shorten in her title defence and the Polish phenomenon is 1-5 with bet365 to be crowned Roland Garros champion for a fourth time this week.

Swiatek faces Coco Gauff, a 7-1 shot for Grand Slam glory, in today's semi-finals but Gauff has a rotten record against the favourite. The winner will meet a Grand Slam final debutant in either teenage sensation Mirra Andreeva or Italian 12th seed Jasmine Paolini.

The 17-year-old Andreeva sent shockwaves through Paris with her scalp of second seed Aryna Sabalenka in a thrilling three-setter and she is 15-2 for a major breakthrough while Paolini is 18-1 following her shock success over world number four Elena Rybakina.

Iga Swiatek v Coco Gauff predictions

World number one Iga Swiatek is long odds-on to set up a shot at a fourth French Open crown with a semi-final victory over third seed Coco Gauff in a repeat of the 2022 final.

Swiatek eased to a 6-1 6-3 success in the title-decider two years ago and, having won ten of their 11 meetings in straight sets, it is hard to make a case for Gauff overturning the form.

Throw in the fact that Swiatek has won 17 consecutive matches on clay, winning titles in Madrid in Rome, and this looks like an intimidating duel for the American.

The Polish phenomenon needed three sets to shrug off the second-round challenge of Naomi Osaka but she has been utterly dominant since, particularly in her latest match-ups with Anastasia Potapova and 2019 runner-up Marketa Vondrousova.

Swiatek double-bagelled Potapova in 41 minutes and then was rampant in a 6-0 6-2 drubbing of Vondrousova, sailing through in little over an hour.

Having dropped only three sets during her 17-match winning run, it is easy to see why a straight-sets Swiatek success is shortening all the time.

But that is perhaps a little disrespectful to Gauff, who claimed her maiden Grand Slam title at last season’s US Open and is still improving.

The 20-year-old was far from disgraced when losing 6-4 6-3 to Swiatek in the Rome semi-finals last month and, for all of her struggles against the Pole, she has claimed at least six games in three of their four clay-court encounters.

Gauff showed great skill and composure having lost the opening set in her quarter-final against eighth seed Ons Jabeur, winning 4-6 6-2 6-3, and she may be able to offer stiffer resistance than many expect.

Jasmine Paolini v Mirra Andreeva predictions

Few would have predicted this semi-final following the quarter-final draw but Andreeva is a unique talent and can highlight her promise with the biggest win of her career.

It is no surprise to see Andreeva competing in the last four of a Grand Slam but it is a shock to see it happening so soon, with the 17-year-old featuring in a major for only the fifth time.

The teenage talent came from a set down to defeat world number two Sabalenka, playing on the front foot and carving out 14 break-point opportunities to the Belarusian's six, and there should be no concern about her having to settle down against another Grand Slam semi-finalist debutant.

Paolini also caused a stir in the last eight, showing great composure to fend off the challenge of Rybakina in three sets, but the Kazakh was punished for too many unforced errors.

Both have an aggressive style of play and the match will be determined by who hits the most winners, but Andreeva's added power and height gives her the edge.

This is unlikely to be the last time we see Andreeva's name in a Grand Slam semi-final and her 7-6 6-4 success over Paolini in Madrid in April should give her the necessary confidence to express herself on the biggest stage.

