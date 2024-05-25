2024 French Open men's singles outright predictions, odds & tennis betting tips: Plus get £40 in Ladbrokes bonuses

Ladbrokes are offering £40 in free bets when you bet £10 on the French Open tennis. You can grab your free bets here .

Where to watch the French Open men's singles

Eurosport 1 & 2 & Discovery+, from 10am Sunday

Best bets

Alexander Zverev

2pts 7-1 general

Stefanos Tsitsipas

2pts 9-1 Coral, Ladbrokes

Men's French Open outright preview

This season’s French Open has the potential to be one of the most competitive for many a year and, with cases to be made for plenty, a new Grand Slam champion could be crowned.

Rafael Nadal has made the tournament his own ever since making his breakthrough in 2005, claiming a record-breaking 14 titles. Novak Djokovic has been the only other player able to get in on the action with more than one French Open victory during that spell of dominance.

Nadal gets set for what looks like an emotional farewell to his Parisian supporters and although odds of 25-1 look tempting, it is hard to see him going beyond his opening-round showdown with world number four Alexander Zverev.

The Spaniard has had three clay-court preparation events but has shown only minor promise in each. A straight-sets defeat to Alex De Minaur in the second round in Barcelona was followed by 2-0 loss to Jiri Lehecka in the last 16 in Madrid and Nadal concluded with a 6-1 6-3 reverse to Hubert Hurkacz in round two in Rome.

Defending champion Djokovic is unlikely to be sent packing quite so early on but the Serb has a point to prove, having had an underwhelming campaign yet to feature any silverware.

The 37-year-old could make only the semi-final of the Australian Open, a tournament he had won on ten occasions, before suffering defeats to Luca Nardi, Casper Ruud and Alejandro Tabilo in his next three tournament starts.

Djokovic opted for the Geneva Open, an ATP 250 event, for his final clay-court preparation and he was beaten 6-4 0-6 6-1 in his last-four clash with Tomas Machac on Friday.

Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner, the game’s two rising stars, are considered to be Djokovic’s two chief title rivals by the betting, but they have both had their preparations disrupted by injury.

Having skipped Rome, Alcaraz has not been seen since losing his Madrid quarter-final to Andrey Rublev at the beginning of May and he had earlier pulled out of the Monte Carlo Masters with a muscle injury to his right forearm.

Sinner, meanwhile, withdrew prior to his scheduled Madrid quarter-final with Felix Auger-Aliassime due to a hip injury and had deemed himself not fit enough to play in his homeland event in Rome.

That means the big three are worth opposing and in-form duo Zverev and Stefanos Tsitsipas look the pair to focus on.

Zverev’s first-round battle with Nadal is far from ideal but current form suggests it is one he should come through relatively unscathed and from there the draw is set to open up.

The German warmed up for Paris by claiming a Masters 1000 title in Rome, where he dropped only one set in six matches, and his scalps included Taylor Fritz, Djokovic’s conqueror Tabilo and the clay-loving Nicolas Jarry.

A semi-finalist at the Australian Open in January, Zverev has also made the final four at Roland Garros in each of the last three years and he arguably showed more at the start of this season than on any of those occasions.

Ever since finishing runner-up at the 2020 US Open, the German has threatened to challenge for Grand Slam silverware and, with his well-being proven and conditions to suit, he may make a belated breakthrough.

The case for backing a rejuvenated Tsitsipas, runner-up to Djokovic in 2021, claiming a maiden Grand Slam title is equally compelling.

As is often the case, the Greek star has rediscovered his best form during this clay-court campaign, having won the Monte Carlo Masters for the third time in four years in April before a valiant runner-up effort in Barcelona.

Tsitsipas defeated Zverev, Sinner and Ruud when winning in Monte Carlo, highlighting his capabilities on the slower surface, and as well making a final here, he has also posted a semi-final and quarter-final effort in the last four years.

Ruud, silver medallist in the last two years, and Holger Rune are two others worthy of a mention, but Zverev and Tsitsipas make the most punting appeal.

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.