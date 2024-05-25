French Open day one match predictions & tennis betting tips: Plus get £40 in Ladbrokes bonuses

Ladbrokes are offering £40 in free bets when you bet £10 on the French Open tennis. You can grab your free bets here .

Where to watch the French Open

Live on Eurosport 1 & 2 & Discovery+ from 10am Sunday

Best bets

Stan Wawrinka -2.5 games vs Andy Murray

1pt 4-5 Hills

Maria Timofeeva to beat Yafan Wang

1pt Evs general

Sofia Kenin to beat Laura Siegemund

1pt 6-4 bet365

French Open day one preview

It's day one of the French Open and the first of three days of first-round action. And while Carlos Alcaraz is the pick of the day in terms of current quality, many British eyes will be focused on Andy Murray's clash with fellow veteran Stan Wawrinka, especially with retirement possibly impending for both legends of the sport.

Stan Wawrinka vs Andy Murray predictions

Andy Murray leads Stan Wawrinka 13-10 in their personal series, but the Swiss player has won six of the pair's seven clay meetings and that stat tells a tale.

When you factor in that Murray has only recently returned from an ankle injury, it's no great surprise to see 2015 Roland Garros hero Wawrinka as the oddsmakers' favourite to win the day.

Murray, French Open finalist in 2016, says he is ready to do himself justice in his Roland Garros opener. But of the pair, Wawrinka is the genuine clay lover, so much so that covering a handicap of 2.5 games looks well within his abilities.

Yafan Wang vs Maria Timofeeva predictions

Yafan Wang is a capable performer who looked as if she might rise to significant stardom a couple of years ago, but the Chinese player has achieved little of note in recent times.

Her first-round opponent at Roland Garros, Maria Timofeeva, looks one of the best young players in the women's game and it's not surprising to see that, despite her inexperience, the 20-year-old has already been supported to progress to the last 64.

Some of Timofeeva's results this year have been excellent and her game is likely to be suited to the slow clay terrain, so she looks well placed to step up and handle the occasion positively.

Laura Siegemund vs Sofia Kenin predictions

German veteran Laura Siegemund has hit a decent spot of form but that still may not save the 36-year-old from an early exit at Roland Garros this year.

Opponent Sofia Kenin is a two-time Grand Slam singles finalist - she won the Australian Open in 2020 before finishing runner-up to Iga Swiatek in the French Open just over five months later.

And while Moscow-born American Kenin is taking time to rediscover the form that saw her shine in those majors, the talent is still there and this represents a big opportunity for the 25-year-old to take a step forward.

