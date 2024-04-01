Tuesday's Tour Championship predictions and snooker betting tips: Hawk can swoop in Manchester

Where to watch the Tour Championship

ITV4, 1pm Tuesday

Best bet

Barry Hawkins

1pt 10-11 general

Tour Championship predictions

Barry Hawkins takes on Ali Carter in the first-round of the Tour Championship this afternoon and the oddsmakers can’t split the two cuemen.

Carter reached the final of the Masters at the turn of the year and that high-profile run at Alexandra Palace followed another runners-up spot at the Wuhan Open.

The Captain has also made the semi-final of the Players Championship this term, but the Essex potter hasn’t been blitzing tournaments and running riot over his rivals and perhaps the prices are giving Carter a little too much credit for nothing more than a solid campaign.

Hawkins collected the European Masters trophy at the start of the season and has also made runs to the last four of the Champions of Champions event and the Northern Ireland Open.

A player of the Hawk’s class would have hoped for more in the Masters and UK Championship, but such is the dominance of Ronnie O’Sullivan and Judd Trump this season that it’s an achievement to get any tournament victory.

The Kent cueman played pretty well in the World Open last month before losing a last-eight tie against the resurgent Neil Robertson and that suggests that Hawkins may have plenty to offer in Manchester.

Click for more free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.