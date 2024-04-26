2024 World Snooker Championship day eight predictions and betting tips: Lisowski has the beating of Bingham

Ladbrokes are offering £40 in free bets when you bet £10 on the World Snooker Championship. You can grab your free bets here .

Where to watch the World Snooker Championship

Live on BBC One, BBC Two, BBC iPlayer & Eurosport, from Saturday 10am

Best bets for day eight of the World Snooker Championship

John Higgins

Match starts 2.30pm

1pt 11-8 general

Jack Lisowski

Match starts 7pm

2pts 8-13 Betfair, Paddy Power

Over 21.5 frames in Joe O’Connor v Kyren Wilson

Match starts 7pm

2pts 5-6 Betfair, Paddy Power

World Snooker Championship predictions

Three last-16 contests spark into life on Saturday and there is plenty to be excited about as four-time champion John Higgins meets fourth seed Mark Allen.

Elsewhere, Jack Lisowski locks horns with 2015 Crucible hero Stuart Bingham while Mark Selby’s conqueror Joe O’Connor faces Kyren Wilson.

John Higgins v Mark Allen predictions

Mark Allen is the highest-ranked player left in the top half of the draw after Luca Brecel’s first-round exit, but he looks shorter than warranted against John Higgins.

The Northern Irishman reached the semi-final at the Crucible last season but that is only one of two last-four appearances for him. In fact, he made only one quarter-final from 2012 to 2022.

He can be taken on against Higgins, who comes to life in Sheffield having won the tournament four times and been runner-up on four more occasions.

Allen had Higgins’ measure at the recent Tour Championship, winning 10-7, but this is a match the Scot has to prevail in to keep his top-16 place.

Higgins has been ever-present in the top 16 for a record 29 years and, while he will need to score more heavily than in his opening-round 10-6 victory over Jamie Jones, there is no reason to think he can’t.

Jack Lisowski v Stuart Bingham predictions

These players both had to come through qualifying despite being seeded in the draw last season, but it appears those setbacks have enabled them to come back stronger.

Bingham eased past Gary Wilson 10-5 in the opening round but was let off the hook by some out-of-character misses from his opponent and in qualifying he was made to work extremely hard.

Ball-Run came from 7-3 down to edge past Stuart Carrington in a decider and then was pushed all the way in a 10-8 victory over Louis Heathcote.

Lisowski had an easier time in qualifying, outclassing Liu Hongyu 10-4 before a 10-3 success over Matthew Stevens and a nail-biting 10-9 victory over Ding Junhui in round one.

That was a high-quality contest which featured 16 breaks of 50-plus, so Lisowski must be feeling pretty confident given the way he took his opportunity in the deciding frame.

Jackpot beat Bingham 10-7 in their only World Championship encounter in 2017 and he is fancied to repeat the trick.

Joe O’Connor v Kyren Wilson predictions

Kyren Wilson’s 10-1 demolition of Dominic Dale may have many thinking that he can make light work of Joe O’Connor given his Crucible pedigree as he has made the quarter-finals in seven of the last nine seasons.

However, O’Connor will also be feeling confident following his 10-6 victory over four-time champion Mark Selby in the opening round.

O’Connor may have found it easier to settle on his Crucible debut against a good friend and mentor but it still took some winning and he looked a complete natural on the big stage.

The Leicester cueman has a sublime temperament and, with such a strong all-round game, it is difficult to see him being overawed by the occasion.

With that mind, taking this best-of-25 encounter to go over 21.5 frames - meaning 13-9 or closer either way - could reap the rewards.

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.