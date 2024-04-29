2024 World Snooker Championship Day 11 predictions and snooker betting tips: Maguire set to seal semi-final spot

Where to watch the World Snooker Championship

Live on BBC One, BBC Two, BBC iPlayer & Eurosport, from 10am Tuesday

Best bets for day 11 of the World Snooker Championship

Stephen Maguire to beat Dave Gilbert

2pts 10-11 Hills

Jak Jones +5.5 frames on the handicap vs Judd Trump

1pt Evs Betfair, Paddy Power

World Snooker Championship predictions

It’s quarter-final day at the Crucible on Tuesday and there will be two sessions played in the matches between Dave Gilbert and Stephen Maguire and Judd Trump and Jak Jones.

Ronnie O’Sullivan is still standing in his pursuit of an eighth world title and all three Triple Crown events in a calendar year, although it is unknown whether his last-eight rival will be Jack Lisowski or Stuart Bingham at the time of writing. The same applies for Kyren Wilson, who is waiting for the conclusion of the John Higgins vs Mark Allen match to find out his opponent.

Dave Gilbert vs Stephen Maguire predictions

These players have looked right back to their fluent best in Sheffield but Stephen Maguire may have achieved more in recording wins over Ali Carter and Shaun Murphy than Dave Gilbert has in downing reigning champion Luca Brecel and an out-of-sorts Robert Milkins.

Gilbert's new-found belief helped him come from 7-3 down to beat Brecel in round one but the Belgian has clearly struggled to handle the pressure of being world champion while Milkins was way below-par in a 13-4 drubbing.

However, Maguire beat one of the players of the season in overcoming Carter 10-7 and then never gave Crucible specialist Murphy an inch in a commanding 13-9 victory.

When focused and confident, the Glaswegian is extremely dangerous and the two-time UK champion is bidding to make a third Sheffield semi-final.

Maguire is scoring extremely heavily - he has compiled eight centuries in his four World Championship wins (two qualifiers) - while he has looked assured in safety exchanges and kept his cool when losing crunch frames.

Gilbert is clearly playing well but his only ranking-event win came in the Championship League in 2021 and at some point he may be bogged down by the pressure.

Judd Trump vs Jak Jones predictions

Judd Trump is expected to hold the aces in this quarter-final clash and, while the 2019 champion should progress, Jones may have been seriously underestimated in the handicap betting.

Trump has barely been tested at this year’s World Championship, having eased past Hossein Vafaei 10-5 before recording a 13-7 win over Tom Ford, but Jones looks a complete natural on the big stage and can offer greater resistance.

The Welshman made the quarter-final on his Crucible debut last season and, following wins over Carter and Neil Robertson, was far from disgraced in a 13-10 defeat to Mark Allen.

Having that experience under his belt should stand him in good stead and there has been a lot to like about his wins over Zhang Anda (10-4) and Si Jiahui (13-9), as he highlighted his strong temperament and excellent all-round game.

