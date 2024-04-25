2024 World Snooker Championship day seven predictions and snooker betting tips: Si Jiahui set to showcase his talents

Ladbrokes are offering £40 in free bets when you bet £10 on the World Snooker Championship. You can grab your free bets here .

Where to watch the World Snooker Championship

Live on BBC One, BBC Two, BBC iPlayer & Eurosport, from 10am Friday

Best bets for day seven of the World Snooker Championship

Si Jiahui -1.5 frames on handicap v Jak Jones

2pts 8-13 general

Over 3.5 centuries in Stephen Maguire v Shaun Murphy

2pts 5-6 bet365

World Snooker Championship predictions

Two more last-16 ties begin on Friday as Crucible qualifiers Jak Jones and Si Jiahui go toe-to-toe, while Stephen Maguire renews a long-standing rivalry with Shaun Murphy.

Jak Jones v Si Jiahui predictions

Jones and Si exceeded expectations at last season’s World Championships and the reward for one of them will be a place in back-to-back Crucible quarter-finals.

Jones’s tournament came to an end at that stage last season, as he lost 13-10 to Mark Allen, but the Chinese cueman was only two frames away from reaching the final following a 17-15 semi-final defeat to Luca Brecel.

Si threw away a 14-5 lead to Brecel, who went on to lift the title, in that last-four duel, losing 11 straight frames. But there were no signs of any battle scars in his opening-round win over Mark Williams this year.

The 21-year-old held his nerve to edge past Williams in a final-frame decider, all despite having to watch the seasoned Welshman rally from 8-5 down, which is an almighty achievement considering his opponent arrived on the back of claiming silverware at the Tour Championship.

Si showed maturity beyond his years and, with the all-round ability to be a future world champion, he rates a worthy favourite at 4-9.

The Welshman has an excellent temperament and is solid in most departments, but he lacks Si’s long-potting ability and his scoring prowess.

Jones didn’t have to be anywhere near his best to come past a below-par Zhang Anda in round one and, despite winning 10-4, his highest breaks were 75, 60, 58 and 55.

Stephen Maguire v Shaun Murphy predictions

The top half of the draw has opened right up with the early exits of Brecel and Mark Selby, so much so that Shaun Murphy is now the second highest-ranked player after Mark Allen in that section.

With Dave Gilbert or Robert Milkins awaiting the winner in the quarter-final, the 2005 champion and four-time finalist Murphy may be fancying his Crucible prospects following his convincing 10-5 win over Lyu Haotian in round one.

The Magician made eight 50-plus breaks, with knocks of 111, 90 and 81 his personal highlights, to suggest he is playing as well as he has done all season.

However, the same could be said for Maguire, who compiled two centuries and five more 50-plus breaks in his opening-round 10-7 victory over Ali Carter.

In qualifying, Maguire posted five further centuries during wins over Ashley Hugill and Yuan Sijun, so it's easy to envisage a barrage of big breaks in this last-16 showdown.

Maguire and Murphy both like to play attacking snooker and they should complement each other well, ensuring an entertaining encounter for Sheffield spectators.

With the strong possibility of this best-of-25 encounter going close to the wire, backing at least four tons to be registered makes plenty of appeal.

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.