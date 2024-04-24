2024 World Snooker Championship Thursday predictions and snooker betting tips: Ford can trump the Ace

Ladbrokes are offering £40 in free bets when you bet £10 on the World Snooker Championship. You can grab your free bets here .

Where to watch the World Snooker Championship

Live on BBC One, BBC Two, BBC iPlayer & Eurosport, from 10am Thursday

Best bets for day six of the World Snooker Championship

Robert Milkins under 0.5 match centuries

1pt 11-10 bet365



Tom Ford to beat Judd Trump

1pt 9-2 general





World Snooker Championship predictions

David Gilbert takes on Robert Milkins and Judd Trump and Tom Ford battle it out for a place in the quarter finals of the World Championship.

David Gilbert v Robert Milkins predictions

David Gilbert and Robert Milkins came through final-frame deciders in the first round of the World Championship and the duo are now a match away from the quarter-finals.

Milkins enjoyed the best season of his career when winning the Welsh Open and climbing into the top 16 on the rankings last year, but his current campaign has been underwhelming.

The Milkman hasn’t even managed to reach a ranking event quarter-final in the lead-up to the season-ending World Championship, and while the Gloucester potter can take confidence from a first-round Crucible win over Pang Junxu, more is likely to be required against Gilbert.

The first-round contest between Milkins and Pang contained plenty of drama and tension, but there was little in the way of top-level snooker.

The Milkman produced only four breaks of more than 50 in the 19-frame clash with the Chinese cueman and the 48-year-old made hard work of beating an opponent who made only two knocks over 50.

Gilbert has endured a rough couple of seasons, but the Tamworth potter enjoyed a 10-9 first-round victory over defending Crucible champion Luca Brecel and the 2019 World Championship semi-finalist leaves the impression that he retains plenty of his smooth break-building talent.

Gilbert is 4-9 to win that match, and while the 42-year-old deserves to be the favourite, the price looks a little skinny. Backing Milkins not to make a century break looks the best way into the contest.

Judd Trump v Tom Ford predictions

Judd Trump came through what appeared a tricky first-round tie against Hossein Vafaei, but it certainly wasn’t a perfect performance from the Ace.

A stinker of a second session from Vafaei saw Trump take the game away from the Iranian but the Bristol potter didn’t make a single century break in the 15 frames of the first-round contest and there are enough doubts around Trump's performance to make him worth opposing.

Trump has been on a trophy-winning spree this season, but that has been the case in past campaigns and his World Championship record is patchy at best.

The 34-year-old lost out to Anthony McGill in the opening round at the Crucible last year and Trump has made it past the quarter-final on only two of his last eight visits to Sheffield.

Ford performed well in a 10-6 first-round victory over Ricky Walden and the Leicester cueman is a dangerous opponent when there is little expectation on his shoulders.

Offers of 9-2 suggest that little is expected from Ford when he takes on Trump in the second round, but the 40-year-old may deliver more than that price predicts.

