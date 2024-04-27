2024 World Snooker Championship day nine predictions and snooker betting tips: Rocket set for another smooth success

Ladbrokes are offering £40 in free bets when you bet £10 on the World Snooker Championship. You can grab your free bets here .

Where to watch the World Snooker Championship

Live on BBC One, BBC Two, BBC iPlayer & Eurosport, from 10am Sunday

Best bet for day nine of the World Snooker Championship

Ronnie O'Sullivan -6.5 frames on handicap vs Ryan Day

1pt 21-20 general

World Snooker Championship predictions

This is the only fresh match starting on Sunday, with two sessions set to be played on day nine of the World Championship between seven-time champion Ronnie O'Sullivan and Ryan Day.

Elsewhere, Shaun Murphy and Stephen Maguire reach their conclusion with the Magician facing an uphill battle at 10-6 down. Mark Allen vs John Higgins, Jack Lisowski vs Stuart Bingham and Kyren Wilson vs Joe O'Connor all resume with their second sessions to play.

Ryan Day vs Ronnie O’Sullivan predictions

Having breezed past Jackson Page 10-1 in the opening round of his quest for a record-breaking eighth World Championship crown, many will be expecting Ronnie O’Sullivan to make similarly light work of last-16 opponent Ryan Day.

The Rocket, bidding to claim all three major titles in a single season for the first time in his extraordinary 32-year career, is 1-16 to progress to the last eight and bookmakers are giving little away with the handicap line, which is set at -6.5.

For that to oblige in this best-of-25-frames encounter, O’Sullivan must win 13-6 or better and, while that may seem steep to some, it's still likelier to happen than not.

The world number one can’t give much away for free for that bet to land but he looked completely focused when dispatching Page, punishing any mistakes the young Welshman made.

Page’s slack safety was regularly cashed in on and that victim favours a similar all-out attacking style to his fellow Welshman Day, which should suit the Rocket down to the ground.

Day did well to defeat Barry Hawkins 10-8 in the opening round but he trailed 8-5 at one point and he can’t afford to fall far behind O’Sullivan if he harbours any realistic hopes of springing a surprise.

Day has a tendency to go missing in matches and if the outsider ends up on the back foot early, the Rocket could run riot, just as he did when dismissing Hossein Vafaei 13-2 in the last 16 last year.

There will be pressure on Day to score heavily to stay in contention and his aggressive approach means that when he misses pots, the balls are likely to be sitting pretty for an O’Sullivan counter-clearance.

