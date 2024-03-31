Tour Championship outright predictions and snooker betting tips: Mighty Mouse can trap rivals

Where to watch the Tour Championship

Best bet for the Tour Championship

Zhang Anda to win the Tour Championship

1pt each-way 20-1 general

Snooker Tour Championship 2024 predictions

In a little under three weeks the eyes of the sporting world will be drawn to Sheffield's Crucible Theatre for the World Snooker Championship.

And some of the leading protagonists for success in the Steel City will face off across the Pennines this week in the penultimate ranking event of the season, the Tour Championship.

There’s a new format this year with the 12 highest-ranked players on the one-year ranking list – four more than in previous seasons – heading to Manchester Central to battle it out on the baize.

All matches are best-of-19-frames affairs and will be contested over two sessions, an extended format that is rarely seen outside of the World Championship.

Ronnie O’Sullivan and Judd Trump have dominated for much of the season and the pair understandably head the market. However, at 13-8 and 2-1 respectively, there looks to be better value further down the betting.

Zhang Anda is seeded third after an excellent season which has seen Mighty Mouse win the International Championship and make the final of the England Open and Players Championship.

The Chinese cueman produced some fantastic performances to beat Noppon Saengkham, John Higgins and Mark Selby in the Players before narrowly losing 10-8 to Mark Allen in February’s final, and the 32-year-old has to be viewed as a serious contender in any event he enters.

As one of top four seeds Anda enters at the quarter-final stage, where he will await the winner of Mark Selby and Gary Wilson, who meet in the first round.

Barry Hawkins, Ali Carter and O’Sullivan and the other players housed in Mighty Mouse’s half of the draw, and while the Rocket clearly has major claims of yet another piece of silverware, quotes of 20-1 underplay Anda's prospects of title success in Manchester.

