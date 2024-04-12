Saturday's European Champions Cup rugby predictions and tips: Expect another hard-fought clash in final repeat
Free rugby union tips, best bets and analysis for Saturday's European Champions Cup quarter-finals
Where to watch Bordeaux v Harlequins
Live on TNT Sports 3, 3pm
Best bet
Bordeaux -14
1pt 10-11 Betfair, Paddy Power
Bordeaux v Harlequins predictions
Bordeaux overcame the loss of France fly-half Mathieu Jalibert to record a thumping 45-12 win over English champions Saracens in the Champions Cup round of 16 last week and they should see off another Premiership side Harlequins in a similarly comfortable fashion.
The French outfit are also without star winger Damian Penaud this week but their impressive campaign has been more about their collective efforts, especially at home, where they have won 11 of 13 matches in the Top 14 and Europe this season.
Quins pulled off a surprise victory at Racing 92 in Paris at the start of their campaign but were beaten 47-19 at home by Toulouse in the next round and could find Saturday's opponents just too strong.
England internationals Danny Care and Joe Marler are sidelined through injury for Quins and Bordeaux will fancy their chances of another convincing win.
Where to watch Leinster v La Rochelle
Live on TNT Sports 3, 5.30pm
Best bet
Leinster to win by one to 12 points
2pts 11-8 bet365
Leinster v La Rochelle predictions
After narrow defeats to La Rochelle in the last two Champions Cup finals, Leinster got their revenge this season with a 16-9 victory in the pool stage and can carve out another hard-fought win, this time on home soil in Dublin.
Back-to-back champions La Rochelle looked out of sorts in the pool stage, following up their defeat to Leinster with a one-point loss to the Stormers, although they won their last two games against Leicester and Sale, and they were the only team to win away from home in the round of 16 as they edged the Stormers 22-21 in Cape Town.
They now face another trip to a hostile environment and it may take its toll although the French side are a tough, physical outfit and are sure to put up a fight.
Leinster lost their final encounters with La Rochelle by one and three points before winning by seven when the teams met in December and this looks set to be another tight affair.
Where to watch Northampton v Bulls
Live on TNT Sports 3, 8pm
Best bet
Northampton to win by 11 to 20 points
1pt 12-5 bet365
Northampton v Bulls predictions
The Bulls were impressive runners-up to Bordeaux in Pool A, winning three of their four matches, and then blew away Lyon 59-19 in the round of 16 last week.
However, as expected the South African outfit have named a much weakened side for this clash at Franklin's Gardens. There are 13 changes from last week's starting line-up with the entire bench promoted, while Springboks Willie Le Roux and Kurt Lee Arendse are among the high-profile absentees.
A difficult journey has hampered the Bulls' preparations and they look set to face a testing time against the all-round attacking game of the Saints.
A physical pack could still make life hard for Northampton, who may have to stay patient, but a double-figure win looks on the cards.
Published on 12 April 2024inRugby Union tips
Last updated 15:27, 12 April 2024
