Saracens v Harlequins predictions and Gallagher Premiership tips: Sarries to rule the roost

Where to watch Saracens v Harlequins

ITV1 & TNT Sports 1, 3.05pm Saturday

Best bet

Saracens -8

2pts 10-11 general

Saracens v Harlequins predictions

Saracens return to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for their Showdown fixture with Harlequins, who they beat 36-24 at the same venue at this stage of last season.

The clash comes a week after the final round of the Six Nations but while Saracens are without England's Maro Itoje and start Jamie George and Andy Christie on the bench, Quins have thrown England's Joe Marler, Alex Dombrandt, Danny Care and Marcus Smith straight into their starting line-up alongside Italy winger Louis Lynagh.

But Sarries still look to pack enough physicality to come out on top, as they did at the Stoop in November, when Quins suffered their heaviest defeat of the season, going down 38-10.

Harlequins were also beaten 20-19 at home by a similarly solid Leicester side in their most recent Premiership clash in January, and Sarries look set to be celebrating on the big stage this evening.

Also in the Premiership on Saturday, bottom side Newcastle face a long trip to Exeter and are double-figure odds to claim their first win on the campaign.

