Gloucester v Ospreys predictions and European Challenge Cup tips: Home advantage key for Cherry & Whites

TNT Sports 1 & S4C, 8pm Friday

Best bet

Gloucester -7

1pt 10-11 general

Gloucester v Ospreys predictions

The European Challenge Cup quarter-finals kick off on Friday night at Kingsholm, where Gloucester are 4-11 favourites to beat the Ospreys.

The Cherry & Whites have won five of their previous eight meetings with the Welsh outfit, which includes a 43-20 home victory the last time they met in 2018 in the Anglo-Welsh Cup.

Gloucester impressed in a 30-25 victory over Top 14 side Castres in last weekend's round of 16 and home advantage could once again prove the catalyst for success.

The visiting Ospreys have been in decent nick with back-to-back wins over Sale and the Lions, but both those victories were achieved at their Swansea base.

A sterner test awaits head coach Toby Booth and his side across the Severn Bridge as Gloucester have won five of their last six matches at Kingsholm.

Backed by a boisterous contingent in the Shed, Gloucester’s attacking prowess could again come to the fore in what could be an entertaining encounter.

The handicap is set at one converted score, a line the Cherry & Whites are fancied to defy and book their place in the last four.

