Wigan Warriors vs Catalans Dragons predictions and Betfred Super League betting tips: plus get £50 in Betfred bonuses

Betfred are offering £50 in bonuses when new customers stake £10 on the Betfred Super League this season.

You can grab that offer here . We’ve included further instructions on how to claim your offer later on in this article.

Where to watch Wigan Warriors vs Catalans Dragons in the Betfred Super League

Sky Sports Arena, 8pm Thursday

Best bets for the Betfred Super League

Wigan Warriors to win by one to 12 points

1pt 19-10 Betfred



You can bet on the 2024 Super League season and get £50 in bonuses with Betfred

Thursday's Betfred Super League prediction

Wigan Warriors edged out Catalans Dragons when these two met in last season's Betfred Super League Grand Final but things may be more comfortable this time.

The Dragons missed out on their fairytale ending at Old Trafford in 2023 and it was a proper tale of woe when they were hammered 30-2 by Leigh Leopards last week.

The Leopards had won one match prior to that in the current campaign, against hapless Hull FC, but cut through the Dragons at will.

Wigan were also on the end of a beating as they fell to a 26-10 loss at Hull KR, but the Robins are genuine top-four contenders and not many sides get much out of a trip to East Hull.

The Warriors will be keen to bounce back this week but they may not have things all their own way.

Catalans have won on their last two visits to the DW Stadium and it's hard to imagine the French raiders being as bad as they were last week.

A pulsating contest looks likely and the champions fancied to edge it by no more than 12 points, just as they did last October.

Grab £50 in Betfred bonuses, including £40 in free bets, when you bet on the Betfred Super League this season

We’ve already mentioned that Betfred are offering £50 in bonuses when you bet on the 2024 Betfred Super League.

Here is how you can claim this £50 Betfred bonuses offer when you place a qualifying bet on rugby league.

Head over to Betfred through this link to sign up using code WELCOME50

through this link Click the sign-up button and follow the process to fill in your details

Place a £10 qualifying sports bet at minimum odds of 2.0 (EVS)

You will receive £50 in bonuses within ten hours of your qualifying bet being settled

Betfred betting sign-up offer: terms and conditions

It's worth taking a few minutes to read through the terms and conditions associated with the new player promotion before signing up. Doing so will help you get a better grasp of the details of this Betfred betting offer and what's expected of you as a new player. This promotion gives you £40 in free sports bets and £10 in free spins. T&Cs apply, including the following:

New UK customers.

Register (excl. 13/04/2024) with promo code WELCOME50

Bet £10+ on Sports in one transaction within seven days of registering

Get £50 in bonuses within ten hours of bet settlement

Free bets will consist of £20 to use on in-play markets, £20 on accumulators (4+ selections) and £10 in free spins (50 x £0.20) to use on Fishin’ Frenzy at Betfred Games.

Bonuses expire seven days after issue

Minimum odds, eligibility & payment exclusions apply

Visit Betfred for further T&Cs

Betfred 18+ . For more info visit www.begambleaware.org

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.