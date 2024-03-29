Gaelic Football League Finals predictions and GAA betting tips: Armagh set to secure some sacred silverware

Best bets

Leitrim +4

2pts 10-11 general

Down v Westmeath over 2.5 goals

2pts 7-4 Paddy Power

Down v Westmeath over 3.5 goals

1pt 9-2 BoylesSports

Armagh -1

5pts 11-10 general

Rory Grugan over 4.5 points

1pt 12-5 BoyleSports

Derry

1pt 3-1 BoyleSports

Already advised (January 27)

Down to win Division 3

5pts 11-10 general

Leitrim to win Division 4

2pts 7-1 Boylesports

Allianz Football League Finals predictions

Laois v Leitrim

5pm Saturday, TG4

Leitrim's footballers will get to grace Croke Park for only the sixth time in the history of the GAA when they take on Laois in the Division 4 decider, but don't expect them to be overawed by the occasions, especially with the expertise of Mickey Graham on the sideline.

Graham's CV is starting to look very hot. He might never surpass winning an Ulster championship with Cavan in 2020, but assisting Andy Moran in bringing Leitrim to Croker and securing promotion to Division 3 is not far off. He instils belief in weaker counties and makes magic happen.

For the last two years, Leitrim have beaten Laois in the league and they kicked six of the last seven points to sneak a slender one-point win at O'Moore Park a few weeks ago.

Laois should have too much class, but it isn't a given that they will come out on top and general odds of 30-100 looks short.

This could be a tight encounter and backing Leitrim at a shade of odds-on to keep within a four-point handicap looks preferable.

Down v Westmeath

7.15pm Saturday, TG4

After failing to find the net in their opening round win over Wicklow, Down have scored 14 goals in their last six games on the way to the Division 3 final and that knack of finding the net could help propel them to victory over Westmeath.

There was nothing to separate the sides in their round-six meeting - which ended in a stalemate 0-13 to 1-10 - but Down have been by far the most flamboyant side in the division and should get the job done in the decider.

The 70-minute and handicap markets don't appeal, but the goal markets do. Four of Down's last six matches have featured three goals or more, and, while Westmeath have been excellent defensively and conceded only three goals in the campaign so far, the 7-4 available about over 2.5 goals in the match looks big as does the 9-2 about four or more goals in the game.

Armagh v Donegal

1.45pm Sunday, TG4

Armagh are the big underachievers of the last decade, but only by inches. Penalty shootout heartache has stopped them from getting to where they have deserved to be in recent years, but surely some silverware will come their way at Croke Park on Sunday. They look a tempting bet at odds-against to defy a one-point handicap in the Division 2 final.

This bunch of Armagh players are ravenous for any sort of silverware,and this decider will mean a lot more to them than it will to Donegal, who might have one eye on an Ulster championship clash with Derry at Celtic Park next month and are missing some key personnel through injury as well.

Armagh are one of the few sides in the country with real stability. Kieran McGeeney is the longest serving manager in the business, but he has added Conleth Gilligan to his backroom team this season and that has brought a new dimension to their style of play. They are physically strong, hard to break down and attacking at more pace than was the case last season.

Armagh may have been relying on Ethan Rafferty to resuscitate attacks too often in recent years. It was too lethargic too often, but this year has been different in his absence through injury. They are attacking at better angles and using long deliveries into the inside forwards more often. Blaine Hughes hasn't been utilised half as much as Rafferty was.

Croke Park is tailor-made for this bunch of Armagh players and they could cut loose on Sunday. It could be more comfortable than the betting suggests.

Rory Grugan has been outstanding throughout the league. He has kicked 2-18 in their seven outings and is worth a nibble at 12-5 to score five points or more.

Dublin v Derry

4pm Sunday, TG4

The two sides who fought out last year's Division 2 decider meet in the top flight final in 2024 and there is no doubt Dublin and Derry have been the two superior sides this spring. But the distance between them in the market is surprising.

Dublin are 2-5 with most firms, while Derry are 3-1 if you shop around, and that is baffling.

The Dubs had zero points after their opening two outings, but have won five on the spin to make the final. Derry got there in a different way and had basically one foot in there when they met Dublin in round five.

They had banked maximum points from their first four games and Mickey Harte decided to rest some key players. Dublin won by five.

It might well be a different story this time, though, and Derry really impressed in rounds six and seven, scoring 3-15 and 2-19 in wins over Mayo and Roscommon. They look lean, mean machines ready to pose Dublin all sorts of problems and odds of 3-1 are too big to turn down, albeit to small stakes.

Sign up to emails from Racing Post Sport and get all the latest news and tips

Today's top sports betting stories

Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport