World Mixed Doubles outright predictions and snooker betting tips: Robertson and Mink primed for successful title defence
Free snooker tips, best bets and analysis for the World Mixed Doubles at Manchester Central, which starts on Saturday
Where to watch the World Mixed Doubles
Live on ITV4, from 12.45pm Saturday
Best bets for the World Mixed Doubles
Neil Robertson & Mink Nutcharut to win World Mixed Doubles
2pts 2-1 general
World Mixed Doubles 2024 predictions
The second running of the World Mixed Doubles takes place over two days in Manchester and defending champions Neil Robertson and Mink Nutcharut hold strong claims in their pursuit to retain their crown.
The other pairs consist of Judd Trump and Baipat Siripaporn, Luca Brecel and Reanne Evans and Mark Selby and Rebecca Kenna. The quartet will compete in a round-robin before the top two duel in the final.
Group-stage matches are best-of-four frame contests and the final is best-of-seven, and there is a lot to like about Robertson and Mink’s chances.
After a barren spell, Robertson is looking rejuvenated with the World Championships on the horizon and he goes into this following a run to the World Open semi-final, having compiled nine centuries in his six matches.
Robbo’s partner, meanwhile, is the women’s world number one and two weeks ago she was runner-up to Bai Yulu in the women’s World Championship.
On current form Brecel looks the most vulnerable of the male quartet while Kenna, beaten 4-0 by Mink in that recent World Championship endeavour, is by some way the weakest of the women.
So while world number two Trump and Siripaporn, the 2023 women’s world champion, are obvious contenders, they are shorter than they warrant against in-form duo Robertson and Mink, who are also a proven pairing.
Click for more free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post
Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.
Published on 29 March 2024inSnooker tips
Last updated 13:12, 29 March 2024
- World Open outright predictions and snooker betting tips
- World Masters of Snooker outright predictions and snooker betting tips
- Welsh Open snooker 2024: full schedule, session times, where to watch + bag £30 in free bets with Paddy Power
- Welsh Open predictions and snooker betting tips: Jester can have the last laugh in Llandudno
- German Masters outright predictions and snooker betting tips
- Watford vs Leeds free bets: £30 in EFL Championship free bets with bet365 for tonight's game
- Bristol City vs Leicester free bets: Bag £30 in EFL Championship free bets with bet365 on Good Friday
- BetMGM Thursday night Premier League Darts free bet: Grab £40 for the competition at the SSE Arena in Belfast this Thursday from BetMGM
- Castleford Tigers vs Leeds Rhinos free bets: Bet £10 Get £50 in free bets for Thursday's Super League clash
- World Open outright predictions and snooker betting tips
- World Masters of Snooker outright predictions and snooker betting tips
- Welsh Open snooker 2024: full schedule, session times, where to watch + bag £30 in free bets with Paddy Power
- Welsh Open predictions and snooker betting tips: Jester can have the last laugh in Llandudno
- German Masters outright predictions and snooker betting tips
- Watford vs Leeds free bets: £30 in EFL Championship free bets with bet365 for tonight's game
- Bristol City vs Leicester free bets: Bag £30 in EFL Championship free bets with bet365 on Good Friday
- BetMGM Thursday night Premier League Darts free bet: Grab £40 for the competition at the SSE Arena in Belfast this Thursday from BetMGM
- Castleford Tigers vs Leeds Rhinos free bets: Bet £10 Get £50 in free bets for Thursday's Super League clash