World Mixed Doubles outright predictions and snooker betting tips: Robertson and Mink primed for successful title defence

World Mixed Doubles 2024 predictions

The second running of the World Mixed Doubles takes place over two days in Manchester and defending champions Neil Robertson and Mink Nutcharut hold strong claims in their pursuit to retain their crown.

The other pairs consist of Judd Trump and Baipat Siripaporn, Luca Brecel and Reanne Evans and Mark Selby and Rebecca Kenna. The quartet will compete in a round-robin before the top two duel in the final.

Group-stage matches are best-of-four frame contests and the final is best-of-seven, and there is a lot to like about Robertson and Mink’s chances.

After a barren spell, Robertson is looking rejuvenated with the World Championships on the horizon and he goes into this following a run to the World Open semi-final, having compiled nine centuries in his six matches.

Robbo’s partner, meanwhile, is the women’s world number one and two weeks ago she was runner-up to Bai Yulu in the women’s World Championship.

On current form Brecel looks the most vulnerable of the male quartet while Kenna, beaten 4-0 by Mink in that recent World Championship endeavour, is by some way the weakest of the women.

So while world number two Trump and Siripaporn, the 2023 women’s world champion, are obvious contenders, they are shorter than they warrant against in-form duo Robertson and Mink, who are also a proven pairing.

