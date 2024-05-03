Hull KR v St Helens predictions and Betfred Super League betting tips: plus get £50 in Betfred bonuses

Betfred are offering £50 in bonuses when new customers stake £10 on the Betfred Super League this season.

Where to watch Saturday Betfred Super League matches

Hull KR v St Helens

Sky Sports Arena, 3pm Saturday

Leigh v Castleford

Sky Sports Arena, 5.30pm Saturday

Best bets for the Betfred Super League

Hull KR

1pt Evs Betfred

Saturday's Betfred Super League predictions

HULL KINGSTON ROVERS sent Wigan packing from Craven Park with a stirring 26-10 home success a week ago and the Robins will be intent on rocking a second Betfred Super League heavyweight in succession on Saturday afternoon.

Rovers welcome St Helens to East Hull and can go level on points with the Saints and Wigan at the top with victory.

That Saints are only two-point favourites on the handicap despite dominating this fixture during the last decade indicates the giant strides the Robins have made under coach Willie Peters, who took Rovers to the Challenge Cup final and semi-finals of the playoffs last season.

The Robins have lost 14 of their last 15 meetings with St Helens but their sole victory came in last season’s corresponding fixture – a 26-14 success – and this is an altogether different Hull KR side.

Saints are going about their business handily enough but they are not the dominant force they were when winning four straight Grand Finals between 2019 and 2022.

A heavy defeat in the quarter-finals of the Challenge Cup to Warrington will have been tough to take and last week’s one-point success at home to Huddersfield hinted that Saints aren’t quite at the top of their game.

So, buoyed by their statement win over the champions last weekend, take a chance on the Robins ruffling the feathers of another Super League giant.

Castleford appear a much more cohesive unit after a tough start to the season but they will have to be on their game to defeat a Leigh side who snapped a four-game losing run in no uncertain terms last week with a 30-2 success over Catalans.

A handicap in the high teens looks on the money, though, and a watching brief is advised.

