Leigh Leopards v Wigan Warriors prediction and Betfred Super League betting tips: plus get £50 in Betfred bonuses

Where to watch Thursday's Betfred Super League match

Leigh Leopards v Wigan Warriors

Sky Sports Action, 8pm

Best bets for the Betfred Super League

Wigan Warriors -10

2pt Evs BoyleSports, Coral, Ladbrokes

Leigh Leopards v Wigan Warriors Betfred Super League predictions

Last year's Challenge Cup winners Leigh Leopards have won only one Betfred Super League match this season, and that is unlikely to change when they face Wigan Warriors on Thursday.

The two clubs have played one game fewer than the rest of the division due to their successful participation in the World Club Challenge but Leopards fans may still be worried about their team's start, although injuries have not helped their cause.

Leigh's sole Betfred Super League success came against Hull FC, and they have struggled for points, failing to score more than 18 in three of their first five games.

Wigan's first defeat of the campaign came last weekend against St Helens during Rivals Round, but they have won six games in a row against the Leopards.

They have won by more than ten points in four of those battles, and Matty Peet's side will be eager to prove last week's defeat to Saints was a blip and nothing more.

Wigan have scored 30 points or more in four of their matches in all competitions this season and they should have too much for Leigh, who are unlikely to find their groove for a few weeks.

