Friday's Betfred Super League predictions and betting tips: plus get £50 in Betfred bonuses

Where to watch Friday's Betfred Super League matches

Leeds Rhinos vs Huddersfield Giants

Sky Sports Action, 8pm

St Helens vs Hull FC

Sky Sports Mix, 8pm

Wigan Warriors vs Castleford Tigers

Sky Sports Action, 8pm

Best bets for the Betfred Super League

Huddersfield Giants -2 vs Leeds Rhinos

2pts 21-20 Betfred

Adam Swift first tryscorer in Leeds Rhinos v Huddersfield Giants

1pt 6-1 Betfred

St Helens -13.5 on first-half handicap vs Hull FC

1pt 5-6 Betfred

Friday's Betfred Super League predictions

The Betfred Super League returns this week following last week's Betfred Challenge Cup action and the pick of Friday's action is the West Yorkshire derby between Leeds Rhinos and Huddersfield Giants at Headingley.

This fixture has been dominated by the Rhinos, who have won eight of the last 12 meetings, but the chances of an away win look high this week.

The Giants are 4-5 favourites to record a rare victory over Leeds following last week's stunning 34-6 win over league leaders Catalans Dragons.

That followed hefty recent wins over Hull FC, London Broncos and Castleford Tigers.

This fixture represents a tougher test but Leeds have a lengthy injury list and the Giants can pile on the pain and cover a two-point handicap in the process.

It may also pay to back in-form winger Adam Swift to cross the whitewash first.

Swift scored 19 tries for Hull FC last season and is well on his way in 2024 with eight tries from seven outings.

Leeds look vulnerable out wide and the Giants winger can take advantage.

Hull FC sacked coach Tony Smith last week following a run of just one win from their opening seven fixtures but things are unlikely to improve any time soon.

FC have been hammered in all but two of their matches this season and Friday's opponents St Helens will be smarting from their Challenge Cup defeat to Warrington last week.

Saints have won 14 of their last 15 meetings with the Black & Whites, who have shipped 22 points or more in each of their seven league fixtures this season.

Things could get messy for Hull and backing Saints to be leading at half-time by 14 points or more looks the best approach, while Wigan should give Castleford Tigers short shrift in Friday's other mismatch.

Reigning champs Wigan are looking good in defence of their title and are 1-1,000 to tame the Tigers for a second time this season.

It was 60-6 to the Warriors when the pair met in round one and Cas have scored no more than six points in any of their last four meetings with the champions.

A hefty 38-point handicap should be covered but the game looks best left alone from a betting perspective.

