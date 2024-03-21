Friday's Betfred Challenge Cup predictions and betting tips: plus get £50 in Betfred bonuses

Betfred are offering £50 in bonuses when new customers stake £10 on the Betfred Challenge Cup this season.

Where to watch Friday's Betfred Challenge Cup matches

Leeds Rhinos v St Helens

BBC iPlayer & red button, 8pm

Best bets for Friday's Betfred Challenge Cup matches

St Helens to beat Leeds by one to 12 points

1pt 21-10 Betfred

Hull KR to beat Salford by one to 12 points

1pt 21-10 Betfred

Friday's Betfred Super League predictions

St Helens are second-favourites to win this season's Betfred Challenge Cup and they can take a step closer to glory with another victory over Leeds Rhinos.

The pair met a week ago, when Saints ran out 18-8 winners, and this instant rematch could see them extend their dominance over the Rhinos.

The Red Vee have won 14 of their last 15 meetings with Leeds but rarely have they handed out a thumping to the Loiners.

The last five meetings have all been settled by no more than 12 points and this sixth-round clash could be another close affair.

Saints have won four of their opening five Betfred Super League fixtures, and their only loss was a 24-20 defeat at home to Salford when they had to play most of the second half with just 12 men following Mark Percival's red card.

Paul Wellens' men bounced back to beat Leeds and they can repeat the trick a week later.

Leeds have won three of their opening five league fixtures but none has seen a victory margin greater than ten points, so a St Helens victory by no more than two converted tries looks a solid bet.

And that could be the best course of action when Hull KR and Salford Red Devils also meet for the second time this month.

Salford ran out 17-10 winners when these two met at the AJ Bell Stadium on March 7, but KR are fancied to turn the tables back on home soil.

The Robins sent Salford packing with a 28-10 victory at the quarter-final stage of this competition last season but things could be close this time.

KR are warm favourites for victory but the 21-10 about a win by no more than 12 points looks a solid play.

The last four meetings have been settled by winning margins of seven, 12, 18 and ten points, and KR's last four league matches have all been settled by a margin no greater than 12.

Salford haven't won at Craven Park since 2019 and they are unlikely to end that sequence this week.

Friday's other Challenge Cup tie looks a complete mismatch, with reigning Super League champions Wigan Warriors 1-1000 to beat Championship raiders Sheffield Eagles.

There may be some juice in backing the Eagles with a handicap start of almost 50 points should Wigan boss Matt Peet rotate his side, but the match looks best left alone from a punting perspective.

