Catalans Dragons vs Warrington Wolves Betfred Super League predictions and betting tips: plus get £50 in Betfred bonuses

Where to watch Catalans Dragons vs Warrington Wolves

Sky Sports Action, 5.30pm Saturday

Best bet for Catalans Dragons vs Warrington Wolves

Catalans Dragons to win by one to 12 points

1pt 19-10 Betfred



Saturday's Betfred Super League prediction

The highlight of round 12 in the Betfred Super League comes in the south of France, where a warm welcome awaits Warrington Wolves for their clash with Catalans Dragons.

Sweltering conditions are set to test the Wolves, who started this round as one of four teams locked on 16 points at the head of the standings and things should be just as tight on the pitch.

The last five meetings between these two have been settled by margins of eight, six, 20, two and six, and the Wire have enjoyed their jaunts to Perpignan, winning on five of their last seven visits.

However, Catalans won 32-24 at Warrington in round six earlier this season, and the French side have seen off Leeds, Hull KR and St Helens in their last three home outings and can edge to victory.

It's 8-13 for a home win, but the 19-10 that the Dragons get home by no more than 12 points looks the best bet.

