Saturday's Betfred Super League predictions and betting tips: plus get £50 in Betfred bonuses

Betfred are offering £50 in free bets when new customers stake £10 on the Betfred Super League this season.

You can grab that offer here . We’ve included further instructions on how to grab your offer later on in this article.

Where to watch Saturday's Betfred Super League matches

Catalans Dragons vs Leigh Leopards

Sky Sports Arena, 5.30pm

Hull FC vs Leeds Rhinos

Sky Sports Arena, 3pm

Best bets for the Betfred Super League

Catalans Dragons to win by one to 12 points vs Leigh Leopards

1pt 19-10 Betfred

Leeds Rhinos to win by one to 12 points vs Hull FC

1pt 15-8 Betfred

You can bet on the 2024 Super League season and get £50 in Betfred free bets

Saturday's Betfred Super League predictions

Catalans Dragons have fallen off the pace in the Betfred Super League but they should get back on track at their Perpignan stronghold against Leigh Leopards.

The French outfit have lost five of their last seven matches in all competitions but the fixture schedule has been harsh as they have been asked to take on title rivals St Helens, Wigan Warriors and Warrington Wolves in three of their last four league outings.

You have to beat the best to be the best but all three ended in losses and a 26-0 home win over Leeds Rhinos was the only bright spot in that miserable sequence.

Steve McNamara's men start this round of fixtures in fifth, four points adrift of joint-leaders Saints and Wigan, but they have had a fortnight to put things right and they are 1-3 to return to action with a victory on Saturday.

Catalans have lost five matches this season but four of those have come on the road and they are having to rely heavily on home comforts.

Warrington won in Perpignan last month but they are the only side to leave with two points and the Dragons' den remains a formidable proposition for visiting sides.

Leigh hammered the Dragons this season at the Leigh Sports Village but it is hard to see them securing another victory this weekend in muggy conditions, having won just twice on the road in 2024.

The Leopards were beaten 12-0 by Hull KR on their last away jaunt and they have lost six of their last seven meetings with Catalans.

However, their last two visits to this venue resulted in losses by just eight points on both occasions and it may pay to back another tight home win.

Leigh haven't lost by more than 12 points in any away fixture this season and they could stay in touch with the Dragons on Saturday, too.

Leeds Rhinos beat Hull FC 18-12 at the MKM Stadium at the end of April and are fancied to repeat the trick on Saturday.

FC have lost their last 11 matches and this campaign is over for the Black & Whites, who have lost to bottom club London Broncos in that sequence.

Hull have strengthened since their last Leeds loss and it is hard to have much faith in the Headingley men but they should have the edge in what could be a tense encounter.

The Rhinos hammered Castleford last time out but they have won just three of their last seven and they are struggling to stay in the playoff picture.

Grab £50 in Betfred free bets when you bet on the Betfred Super League this season

We’ve already mentioned that Betfred are offering £50 in free bets when you bet £10 on on the 2024 Betfred Super League.

Here is how you can claim this £50 Betfred free bets offer when you place a qualifying bet on rugby league.

Head over to Betfred through this link to sign up using promo code SUMMER50 .

through this link Click the sign-up button and follow the process to fill in your details.

Place a min £10 bet on Sportsbook on odds of min of EVS (2.0) with seven days of registering.

Get 3 x £10 in Sports Free Bets & 2 x £10 in Acca Free Bets within 10 hours of settlement.

Betfred betting sign-up offer: terms and conditions

It's worth taking a few minutes to read through the terms and conditions associated with the new player promotion before signing up. Doing so will help you get a better grasp of the details of this Betfred betting offer and what's expected of you as a new player. This promotion gives you £50 in free sports bets. T&Cs apply, including the following:

Offer available to new customers residing in the UK, Ireland and Gibraltar who are at least 18 years old and who register for an account with us between 00:00 on Friday 31st May and 23:59 on Sunday 14th July 2024.

Customers must be successfully verified by Betfred before any Free Bets are awarded. Please see Betfred's Verification Policy for more details.

Verification Policy Deposit at least £10 using a Debit Card registered to you. No other payment method will qualify.

Place a bet of £10 or more on any qualifying Sportsbook markets at odds of Evens or greater (2.0+), which is going to be settled within 7 days of registering for your account.

Two or more separate bets with a combined stake of £10 will not qualify.

Only your very first valid bet will count.

If your bet is voided or cancelled by us: it will not count and the next valid bet you place will be considered instead.

If your account is set to euros you will need to deposit and bet €10 to qualify.

Your £50 in Free Bets will be credited within 10 hours of your qualifying bet being settled, and can be used as followed: 3 x £10 to use on any Sportsbook Markets/2 x £10 to use on Accumulators (4+ selections).

Free Bets cannot be withdrawn as cash and will not form part of any winnings returned.

Any unused Free Bets will expire 7 days after issue.

One welcome offer per address/IP address/device or mobile number. Previous account holders are not eligible for the offer. Anyone opening a Betfred.com account that has previously held an account with us that is closed does not qualify for the offer.,

In the event of a dispute, the decision of the Betfred Management Team will be final and based on our Terms and Conditions. 18+

18+ 18+ . For more info visit Gambleaware.org .

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.