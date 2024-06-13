Friday's Betfred Super League predictions and betting tips: plus get £50 in Betfred bonuses

Betfred are offering £50 in free bets when new customers stake £10 on the Betfred Super League this season.

Where to watch Friday's Betfred Super League matches

Castleford Tigers vs Wigan Warriors

Sky Sports Action, 8pm

Warrington Wolves vs Salford Red Devils

Sky Sports Arena, 8pm

Hull KR vs Huddersfield Giants

Sky Sports Mix,8pm

Best bets for the Betfred Super League

Salford Red Devils +12 vs Warrington Wolves

3pts 5-6 Betfred

Hull Kingston Rovers -10 vs Huddersfield Giants

2pts 10-11 Betfred

Friday's Betfred Super League predictions

Wigan are the holders of all four domestic trophies following last week's Betfred Challenge Cup final victory at Wembley but the Warriors must quickly refocus on defending their league title.

The Super League and World Champions head to Castleford Tigers on Friday but prices look about right with the Warriors 2-11 for victory and there looks to be better value elsewhere on Friday.

Warrington Wolves were the beaten side in last week's final and they paid the price for making too many mistakes. They must find a way to lift themselves this week but that may not prove easy.

The Wolves take on a Salford side who have beaten them in their last two meetings and the Red Devils look worth backing with a 12-point start, as it is hard to see the Wire running away with things.

Hull KR, though, could enjoy a comfortable evening when they host Huddersfield Giants at Craven Park.

The Robins are perched loftily in third place and beat Leigh 12-0 last time out on home soil, where they do most of their best work.

KR have won six of seven home league matches this season, beating St Helens and Wigan in East Hull along the way.

The Giants are in a slump following a promising start to the season and have won just two of their last six matches.

They are unlikely to get much out if a Rovers side who have won their last three meetings with Huddersfield, including earlier on in this campaign, and it was 28-0 to the Robins when they last hosted Ian Watson's men at Craven Park.

