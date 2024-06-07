Betfred Challenge Cup final tryscorer predictions and special bets: plus get £50 in Betfred bonuses

Betfred are offering £50 in bonuses when new customers stake £10 on the Betfred Super League this season.

Where to watch Wigan Warriors vs Warrington Wolves in Saturday's Betfred Challenge Cup final

BBC One, 3.07pm Saturday

Best bets for the Betfred Challenge Cup final

Harry Smith to be named Man of the Match

1pt 9-2 Betfred

George Williams to be named Man of the Match

1pt 4-1 Betfred

Liam Farrell to score a try

1pt 7-2 Betfred

George Williams to score a try

1pt 7-2 Betfred

Saturday's Betfred Challenge Cup final predictions

Wigan Warriors and Warrington Wolves boast some of the best talent in British rugby league and the stars could shine in a gripping Betfred Challenge Cup final at Wembley.

A tight encounter looks likely so the stage could be set for some seasoned game-breakers to grab the limelight and both sides have plenty of candidates.

For Wigan, it's a case of take your pick as the Betfred Super League champions boast world-class talent in all areas but Harry Smith could play a key role on Saturday.

The diminutive half-back is one of the best kickers in the game and he should relish the wide-open spaces afforded at the national stadium.

He rarely misses with the boot and his kicking could prove the difference in a tight affair, so should the Warriors win at Wembley, then Smith's name is unlikely to be far away from the man of the match conversation.

Opposite number George Williams is also likely to have his say on proceedings and the Wolves playmaker has been in fantastic form this season with some inspirational performances, and he has picked up six tries along the way.

Backing Williams to cross the whitewash in a possible man-of-the-match performance could yield rewards as could a bet on Liam Farrell to score a try, too.

The Wigan skipper will run the ball in all day long and has a knack of being in the right place at the right time, and finding a gap close to the line is his speciality.

