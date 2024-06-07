Betfred Challenge Cup final predictions and betting tips: plus get £50 in Betfred bonuses

Betfred are offering £50 in bonuses when new customers stake £10 on the Betfred Super League this season.

Where to watch Wigan Warriors vs Warrington Wolves in Saturday's Betfred Challenge Cup final

BBC One, 3.07pm Saturday

Best bets for the Betfred Challenge Cup final

Warrington Wolves +6

2pts Evs Betfred

Already advised outright (March 22)

Warrington Wolves to win the Betfred Challenge Cup

2pts each-way 8-1

Saturday's Betfred Challenge Cup final predictions

Wigan Warriors are looking to land a calendar Grand Slam at Wembley on Saturday but the reigning Betfred Super League champions face a battle to add the Challenge Cup to their bulging trophy cabinet.

Last season's League Leaders' Shield and the World Club Challenge trophy are also locked away safely at the DW Stadium and Matt Peet's men are warm favourites to make it a clean sweep of silverware on Saturday.

And the Cherry & Whites also have the added incentive of extending their record of 20 victories in this competition.

However, standing in their way is a Warrington Wolves side rejuvenated in 2024 by new head coach Sam Burgess and who have genuine trophy claims of their own this season.

The Wire are two points off top spot in Super League and after cruising past London Broncos in round six, they then dumped out previous Challenge Cup favourites St Helens in the quarter-finals before easing past Huddersfield Giants in the semis.

Wigan have had an easier route to Wembley, hammering Sheffield Eagles, Castleford Tigers and Hull KR along the way, but nothing will come easily to Peet's men this weekend despite their impressive record against the Wolves.

The Warriors have won their last six meetings with Warrington, including last week's 19-18 league win in which both sides rang the changes with this encounter in mind.

The Wolves are practically at full strength for this contest, but Wigan will be without suspended pair Adam Keighran and Tyler Dupree, and those are crucial absences.

But last week's result told a similar tale as these meetings are often tight, hard-fought affairs and Saturday's showdown is unlikely to be any different.

The Wolves were tipped to lift the cup at the outset and there is no reason to desert them now, so backing Burgess's with a six-point start looks the best bet.

The loss of Leeds legend Rob Burrow this week means Wembley will be swathed with emotion on Saturday and there is a chance this match may take time to hit top gear.

Last year's final between Leigh and Hull KR had to be settled by a golden point in extra time following a 16-16 draw and this decider may be equally tight.

