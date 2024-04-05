Catalans Dragons vs St Helens predictions and Hull vs Huddersfield Betfred Super League betting tips: plus get £50 in Betfred bonuses

Betfred are offering £50 in bonuses when new customers stake £10 on the Betfred Super League this season.

Where to watch Saturday's Betfred Super League matches

Hull FC vs Huddersfield Giants

Sky Sports Action, 3pm

Catalans Dragons v St Helens

BBC Three & Sky Action, 8.05pm

Best bets for the Betfred Super League

St Helens to win by one to 12 points

2pts 19-10 Betfred

Huddersfield -10

2pts 21-20 Betfred

Saturday's Betfred Super League predictions

The cream has already begun to rise to the top in Super League this season and tonight’s battle between Grand Final hopefuls Catalans and St Helens should live up to top billing.

Both sides have won five and lost just one of their opening six games and, in truth, they should probably be meeting in the south of France with perfect records intact.

Saints were in command of their sole defeat at home to Salford until centre Mark Percival was sent off early in the second half while Catalans threw everything bar the kitchen sink at Leeds a month ago, when indiscipline – they had three men sent to the sin bin – was their downfall.

Since losing to the Red Devils on their own patch Saints have won twice at Leeds, in both Super League and the Challenge Cup, and wore down Wigan in a typically bruising Good Friday derby.

And they will be out for revenge in Perpignan this evening after the Dragons brought an end to the Red Vee’s four-season reign as Super League champions in last year’s playoff semi-finals.

The betting tells you that there could be very little in it. Catalans are chalked up as extremely narrow favourites at 10-11 with the Saints 6-5 to move back to the top of the table.

Catalans won all three of the pair’s meetings last season but, hardened by their recent battles against Leeds and Wigan, it could be Saints’ turn to edge proceedings this evening.

The pair’s previous seven meetings have been settled by one, two, 20, two, 12, two and six points, so an away success by no more than two converted scores looks the best approach.

The day’s earlier match sees beleaguered Hull attempt to stop the rot against Huddersfield.

The Airlie Birds have won just one of their first six league games of 2024 and were thrashed 50-6 by the Giants in the Challenge Cup only two weeks ago.

Ian Watson’s visitors are no great shakes themselves but they do look superior enough to overturn a ten-point handicap line at the MKM Stadium given their handsome cup win over Hull and similarly comfortable wins against the Black & Whites’ fellow strugglers London (26-6) and Castleford (50-6).

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.