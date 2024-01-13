NFL Wild Card playoffs betting tips and predictions: Stafford can end former side's Super Bowl dreams

Where to watch

Pittsburgh Steelers at Buffalo Bills

Sky Sports NFL, 6pm Sunday

Green Bay Packers at Dallas Cowboys

Sky Sports NFL & Main Event, 9.30pm Sunday

Los Angeles Rams at Detroit Lions

Sky Sports NFL, 1.15am Sunday night

Best bets for Sunday's NFL Super Wild Card playoff games

Under 35 points in Steelers at Bills

2pts 10-11 Coral, Ladbrokes

Green Bay Packers +7

1pt 10-11 general

Los Angeles Rams +3

2pts 20-21 general

Sunday's NFL playoff predictions

Pittsburgh Steelers at Buffalo Bills predictions

The Buffalo Bills are the biggest favourites of the NFL’s Wild Card weekend when they welcome Pittsburgh to Highmark Stadium – but forecast snow and strong wins should make it extremely difficult for both teams to score points.

Buffalo won six of their last seven regular-season games to go from being at risk of missing the playoffs entirely to snatching the second seed in the AFC.

That has earned them a home game against the Steelers, who only sneaked into the playoffs as the seventh seeds on the final day of the season.

Pittsburgh will be without star defensive player TJ Watt, who has led the NFL in sacks for three years in a row, but this game is still set up to be an attritional affair between two defensive head coaches.

The Steelers’ run defence has improved in recent games and that should lead to a low-scoring contest, even if the Bills do find a way to make their extra quality count.

Verdict by Chris Farley

Pittsburgh Steelers at Buffalo Bills best bet

Under 35 points

2pts 10-11 Coral, Ladbrokes

The lowdown

Venue Highmark Stadium, Buffalo, New York

Surface Artificial

Weather High winds with a chance of snow, -7C

Vegas line Bills -10

Points line 35

Green Bay Packers at Dallas Cowboys predictions

Sunday's playoff clash between two of the most famous franchises in the NFL, the Dallas Cowboys and the Green Bay Packers, promises to live up to its star billing.

The Cowboys are clear favourites after going 8-0 at home this season, but the Packers and their improving quarterback Jordan Love could be able to keep this one within the handicap.

Green Bay’s defence have also got its act together at the right time, allowing just 19 points in their last two games. And last week they restricted Bears QB Justin Fields to just 148 passing yards while sacking him five times.

While the Packers are only 4-5 on the road this year, none of those defeats was by more than four points which suggests they can keep the Cowboys honest.

Verdict by Andrew Ortenberg

Green Bay Packers at Dallas Cowboys best bet

Green Bay Packers +7

1pt 10-11 general

The lowdown

Venue AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas

Surface Artificial

Weather Retractable roof should be closed

Vegas line Cowboys -7

Points line 50.5

Los Angeles Rams at Detroit Lions predictions

The storyline of Wild Card weekend undoubtedly comes from Detroit, where quarterbacks Matt Stafford and Jared Goff bid to end the Super Bowl ambitions of their former employers.

The Rams traded for long-time Lions QB Stafford in 2021, and it paid off handsomely as he guided them to Super Bowl success in his first season in Los Angeles.

The deal for Stafford saw Goff head in the other direction, and while it has taken a little longer for Detroit to profit from the trade, Goff has thrived in a resurgent Lions team this year and led them to the NFC North title.

Stafford has been in great form, too, and he has great chemistry with star wide receiver Cooper Kupp and rookie sensation Puka Nacua, who have combined for 2,223 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Running back Kyren Williams has also had a fantastic year and everything looks to be coming together at the right time for the Rams.

Detroit could struggle to hold Stafford and his offence back and although the Lions are not short of weapons themselves, Los Angeles look a bet with a three-point handicap start.

Verdict by Chris Farley

Los Angeles Rams at Detroit Lions best bet

LA Rams +3

2pts 20-21 general

The lowdown

Venue Ford Field, Detroit, Michigan

Surface Artificial

Weather Indoors

Vegas line Lions -3

Points line 51.5

Pickswise is the #1 destination for US sports betting, covering the NFL, NBA, MLB and more in unrivalled detail.

For all your US sports betting needs, make sure to check out Pickswise, the home of stateside picks, predictions and odds.

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.