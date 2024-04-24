NFL Draft 2024 predictions, odds, TV details and betting tips: Bears counting on Caleb Williams

Where to watch

The 2024 NFL Draft will be shown live on Sky Sports Action from 1am on the night of Thursday April 25 (first round); midnight on Friday April 25 (second and third rounds) and 5pm on Saturday April 26 (fourth to seventh rounds)

Best bets for the 2024 NFL Draft

Dallas Turner first defensive player drafted

1pt 11-10 Hills

Brock Bowers to be a top ten pick

1pt 11-10 general

Denver Broncos to draft either Bo Nix or Michael Penix Jr.

1pt 6-4 Paddy Power

NFL Draft predictions

The NFL's 32 teams will stock up on talent from the college game in the 2024 NFL Draft, which starts in Detroit on Thursday night.

At first it might not seem like the most interesting betting event, given that there is a 1-100 favourite to be the first pick in the draft, but there is a ton of intrigue further down the list and one surprise move can send every other team's months of planning into disarray.

USC quarterback Caleb Williams is the red-hot favourite to be taken with the first pick by the Chicago Bears, who were not the worst team in the NFL last season but landed this prized pick in a trade with the Panthers during last year's draft. The Bears traded their former starting QB Justin Fields to the Steelers and are set to put their faith in Williams to change their fortunes.

There is more uncertainty over the second pick, but QB Jayden Daniels has firmed up as the 30-100 favourite to be the choice of the Commanders, ahead of another passer, Drake Maye, who is 1-2 to go third overall. That pick, currently owned by the Patriots, is the first that might be traded for by a QB-hungry team. The Vikings, Giants, Broncos and Raiders are among those who might be willing to pay up to get one of the top three passers.

Wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. is the best player in the draft in the minds of many observers and another potential trade target, but Malik Nabers and Rome Odunze are also highly rated and expected to go in the top ten.

Paddy Power are offering 17-10 for the first four picks to all be used on quarterbacks, which could bring in Michigan's JJ McCarthy.

With so many sought-after quarterbacks, receivers and offensive linemen this year, the first defensive player may not go until towards the end of the first ten picks but Alabama defensive end Dallas Turner looks a strong selection to be first off the board on his side of the ball.

Turner is 11-10 with Hills and has a good chance to go to Atlanta with the eighth pick while many mock drafts have his as the only defensive player in the top ten.

Tight end Brock Bowers is something of a wild card and looks worth backing to go in the top ten. The New York Jets at ten are a likely landing spot as they seek more weapons for QB Aaron Rodgers.

The Broncos expensively parted company with QB Russell Wilson after last season and are clearly in the market for a new starter despite trading for former second overall pick Zach Wilson from the Jets this week. Paddy Power's 6-4 that they end up acquiring either Michael Penix Jr. or Bo Nix - the second tier of QBs available this year - looks worth taking.

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.