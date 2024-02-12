Latest NFL odds: Kansas City Chiefs 15-2 for historic third straight Super Bowl win

Today's Offers 8 All offers

The Kansas City Chiefs are a top price of 15-2 to win the Super Bowl for a third successive season next year after their dramatic 25-22 overtime victory over the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas on Sunday night.

The first three quarters of the game were largely disappointing as defences were generally on top and both teams made sloppy errors.

The 49ers led 10-3 at half-time after wide receiver Jauan Jennings threw the first touchdown pass of the game on a trick play to running back Christian McCaffrey but the Chiefs came to life late in the second half.

QB Patrick Mahomes led a game-winning touchdown drive in overtime that resulted in the winning score by Mecole Hardman while tight end Travis Kelce, who had just one catch in the first half, led the team with 93 receiving yards.

Mahomes was named Super Bowl MVP for the third time as the Chiefs became the first team for 19 years to successfully defend the trophy. The Chiefs had been two-point underdogs for the big game having also been outsiders for their previous two playoff games.

The Chiefs were 6-1 favorites before this season but can be backed at 15-2 with Paddy Power and Betfair to make it three in a row. The beaten 49ers, who also lost the lead in their Super Bowl defeat to the Chiefs in 2020, are general 5-1 favourites with the Baltimore Ravens on offer at 11-1 and the Buffalo Bills and Detroit Lions at 12-1.

