Super Bowl 58 Gatorade Shower Colour Odds, Tips & Prop Bets Trends + £30 in NFL Free Bets at Sky Bet

One of America's greatest sporting events, Super Bowl 58, is nearly upon us, and you can bet on nearly everything to do with what happens at it. Its renowned Gatorade energy drink dunk takes place with the coach of the winning team, so let us take a look at the odds and best bets to make on what should be a magnificent performance.

Orange @ 11/4 (Sky Bet)

Not even when Kansas City Chiefs triumphs a few years ago did they douse their coach in their winning teams colour, so orange looks a good bet. Orange is the all-time leader with five baths since records started being kept in 2001. All five of Orange’s appearances have come in the last 13 years. Blue is the only other colour with multiple dumps during this 13-year stretch, with four. Given the Chiefs used orange in 2019, they may want to keep a winning pattern.

Get yourself £30 in free bets when you bet £10 with Sky Bet for the 2024 Super Bowl and the Gatorade shower.

Matt RennieReporter

Published on 10 February 2024inNFL tips

Last updated 19:00, 10 February 2024

