Super Bowl 58 Gatorade Shower Colour Odds, Tips & Prop Bets Trends + £30 in NFL Free Bets at Sky Bet

One of America's greatest sporting events, Super Bowl 58, is nearly upon us, and you can bet on nearly everything to do with what happens at it. Its renowned Gatorade energy drink dunk takes place with the coach of the winning team, so let us take a look at the odds and best bets to make on what should be a magnificent performance.

Get £30 in free bets when you bet £10 with Sky Bet for Super Bowl 58 on the Gatorade shower on the winning coach

Super Bowl 58 betting offer: Gatorade Shower Colour Odds, Tips & Prop Bets Trends + £30 in NFL Free Bets at Sky Bet

Not even when Kansas City Chiefs triumphs a few years ago did they douse their coach in their winning teams colour, so orange looks a good bet. Orange is the all-time leader with five baths since records started being kept in 2001. All five of Orange’s appearances have come in the last 13 years. Blue is the only other colour with multiple dumps during this 13-year stretch, with four. Given the Chiefs used orange in 2019, they may want to keep a winning pattern.

Note that odds are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change



Super Bowl 58 betting offer: Gatorade Shower Colour Odds, Tips & Prop Bets Trends + £30 in NFL Free Bets at Sky Bet

Get yourself £30 in free bets when you bet £10 with Sky Bet for the 2024 Super Bowl and the Gatorade shower . All you have to do to claim this offer is sign up with Sky Bet and follow the instructions in this article

Sign up to Sky Bet through this link Click the sign up button on the homepage Create your username and password Make a deposit of £5 or more using a card & place a bet Make a 5p qualifying bet on a relevant market Once your qualifying bet settles, you'll be credited with £10x3 bet tokens Free bets are valid for 30 days

Super Bowl 58 Betting Offer Terms & Conditions: